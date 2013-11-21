Sandwich
American Euros Has Created the Year's Most Insane Thanksgiving Sandwich
American Euros, the East Side fast-food hut that's never met a topping it couldn't throw onto a sandwich, has created the year's most over-the-top Thanksgiving sandwich. Dubbed the "Danksgiving Day," the restaurant's holiday concoction is an avala.. more
Nov 21, 2013 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee Ale House Remains a Third Ward Favorite
When the Milwaukee Ale House opened 15 years ago, the Third Ward was a very different place. Many of the buildings were half-occupied and the area wasn’t nearly as vibrant as it is today. In 2012, the Third Ward more
Nov 15, 2012 2:56 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Lovers of Pho Will Embrace Pho Lovers
If Vietnam designated a national dish, it would have to be the steaming bowl of broth and noodles called pho. Pho is a staple of street-food vendors in Vietnam, and many restaurants in the nation’s larger cities... more
Oct 12, 2012 3:12 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Bun Me: Vietnamese Sandwich, Via Cart
Ask most food-truck operators what the hardest part of their business is, and they’ll usually offer the same unsurprising answer: the truck. They’re expensive to buy, difficult to maintain and a headache to park, and many of them burn throu... more
Sep 14, 2012 12:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Unique Setting at Verduras Tea House
Verduras Tea House & Café (181 N. Broadway) offers a unique setting in the Third Ward. You enter through the Artasia store, which specializes in Asian jewelry, artifacts and furnishings. This is such a suitable setting for a tearoom. There ... more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Have You Seen Racine?
The next time you're zooming along I-94 between Milwaukee and Chicago, take the time to discover... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
Glendale's Spot for Gourmet Sandwiches
“Comfort food doesn't have to be unhealthy” is the motto at Dr. Dawg (6969 N. Port Washington Road), located in Glendale Market. This fast-food gourmet sandwich restaurant, with indoor and outdoor seating, goes out of its way to be invent more
Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Danielle Stevens Dining Preview
Cafe LuLu
The sandwich selection at this longtime Bay View favorite is eclectic and worldly. From the East, there's a Mediterranean steak pita, an Indian chicken pita and a falafel pita. From the South, there's a chipotle chicken pita, with black be... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
