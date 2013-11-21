RSS

Sandwich

american euros danskgiving day thanksgiving sandwich.jpg.jpe

American Euros, the East Side fast-food hut that's never met a topping it couldn't throw onto a sandwich, has created the year's most over-the-top Thanksgiving sandwich. Dubbed the "Danksgiving Day," the restaurant's holiday concoction is an avala.. more

Nov 21, 2013 7:00 PM Around MKE

dinning out.jpg.jpe

When the Milwaukee Ale House opened 15 years ago, the Third Ward was a very different place. Many of the buildings were half-occupied and the area wasn’t nearly as vibrant as it is today. In 2012, the Third Ward more

Nov 15, 2012 2:56 PM Dining Preview

1349872120507569f83456d.jpg.jpe

If Vietnam designated a national dish, it would have to be the steaming bowl of broth and noodles called pho. Pho is a staple of street-food vendors in Vietnam, and many restaurants in the nation’s larger cities... more

Oct 12, 2012 3:12 PM Dining Preview

eatdrinkz.jpg.jpe

Ask most food-truck operators what the hardest part of their business is, and they’ll usually offer the same unsurprising answer: the truck. They’re expensive to buy, difficult to maintain and a headache to park, and many of them burn throu... more

Sep 14, 2012 12:08 PM Dining Preview

blogimage19125.jpe

Verduras Tea House & Café (181 N. Broadway) offers a unique setting in the Third Ward. You enter through the Artasia store, which specializes in Asian jewelry, artifacts and furnishings. This is such a suitable setting for a tearoom. There ... more

Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage19109.jpe

The next time you're zooming along I-94 between Milwaukee and Chicago, take the time to discover... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage19056.jpe

“Comfort food doesn't have to be unhealthy” is the motto at Dr. Dawg (6969 N. Port Washington Road), located in Glendale Market. This fast-food gourmet sandwich restaurant, with indoor and outdoor seating, goes out of its way to be invent more

Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The sandwich selection at this longtime Bay View favorite is eclectic and worldly. From the East, there's a Mediterranean steak pita, an Indian chicken pita and a falafel pita. From the South, there's a chipotle chicken pita, with black be... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2011

Hero of the Week La’Ketta Caldwell Many individuals andgroups took part in l Shepherd ,Expresso more

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES