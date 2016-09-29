Sandwiches
Lacey Muszynski Named Finalist in America’s Better Sandwich Contest
Shepherd Express dining writer,Lacey Muszynski, has been named one of 15 finalists in this year’s Brownberry “America’sBetter Sandwich” contest. The contest started with a pool of over 2,900entries.Muszynski’s “Smoked Salmon and Avocad.. more
Sep 29, 2016 8:41 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Pleasant Times at Pleasant Kafe
Pleasant Kafe (1600 N. Jackson St.) is an appealing coffee, wine and espresso bar that brings a welcome feeling of European café life to this historic Italian East Side neighborhood. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:00 PM John Schneider Dining Out
Cheap Eats By the Ballpark
The building at 5108 W. Bluemound Road has seen quite a few restaurants come and go over the years, but Fat Valdy’s is hoping to be the one that sticks around. A festive more
Sep 2, 2014 9:21 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Produce is King at Growing Power Café
Few Milwaukeeans have attracted as much press in recent years as Will Allen. The charismatic local leader of the urban farming movement, Allen has received national media attention for his more
Aug 14, 2014 1:40 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
BB’s: Wisconsin Avenue’s New Restaurant
BB’s (which stands for Build-a-Breakfast, Build-a-Burger) is a restaurant and bar co-owned by Alaa Musa (of Casablanca on Brady Street) and Omar Amin. This casual dining spot opened earlier this month and is all about creating your own meal... more
May 21, 2014 2:05 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Café Perrin at the heart of the Heights
The neighborhood around Vliet and 60th streets, the main intersection of Washington Heights, is a great place to be hungry. Feel like gelato? You can grab a cup at Cold Spoons Gelato. Up for fine dining? Meritage offers superb entrées from ... more
Sep 16, 2013 5:59 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Jack’s American Pub
The owners of Jack’s American Pub (1323 E. Brady St.) have radically transformed the interior of this two-level club (once home to Crisp) at the beating heart of Brady Street. An inviting rectangular bar at the center of the room adds cozin... more
Sep 11, 2013 12:20 AM John Schneider Dining Preview
Tello’s Grille & Café
Downtown Port Washington offers brilliant views of Lake Michigan, a picturesque Main Street with mom-and-pop shops and a variety of eateries. Tello’s Grille & Café (200 W. Grand Ave.) is a family owned restaurant nestled in a gorgeous Queen... more
Aug 27, 2013 12:18 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Mad Rooster Café
There is a bit of a rising trend in places that are open only for breakfast and lunch. Places that come to mind are Blue’s Egg and the newer Simple Café. Now there is the Mad Rooster Café (4401 W. Greenfield Ave.), located more
Jul 17, 2013 12:15 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Rustico Alternative
Zarletti is one of the top Italian restaurants in Milwaukee. It’s also among the priciest. However, there is an alternative: Zarletti’s sister restaurant, Rustico, in the Third more
Jun 18, 2013 10:32 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
American Euros Brings Street Food Indoors
For years Milwaukee’s most distinctive gyro was also the hardest to track down. Topped not only with the customary lettuce, tomato, onions and cucumber sauce, but also with a squirt of red chili sauce and three crispy more
Jan 9, 2013 12:37 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Turner Hall Reopens
In 2010 the restaurant at Turner Hall closed its doors. Quite a shame as the Hall, constructed in 1882, has a lot of charm. The restaurant reopened a few weeks ago and a few improvements have been made. The wood floors more
Dec 20, 2012 11:40 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Afternoon Tea Service Returns to the Pfister
It’s never easy to upset a decade’s old tradition, particularly one as deep-rooted as afternoon tea, but several years ago, after decades of hosting winter tea service in its grand Lobby Lounge, the Pfister Hotel moved the more
Nov 6, 2012 1:20 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Time Off for Good Eating
Since 2010, Off the Clock (4301 S. Howell Ave.) has occupied the handsome brick structure with leaded glass windows and dark wainscoting that has filled the corner of Bolivar and Howell for longer than anyone can... more
Oct 23, 2012 2:27 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Riverwest Welcomes Scardina Specialties
Peter and Maria Scardina recently opened Scardina Specialties (822 E. Chambers St.), a small deli in Riverwest. It is located in the building that was the original home of the Lakefront Brewery. Display cases are filled with a selection of... more
Sep 12, 2012 2:28 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sababa Adds Bar and Lounge Area
Ed Wahhab, a successful graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, ultimately found the restaurant business preferable to nuclear engineering. In 2007, he opened Sababa, a casual café that mainly catered to... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Alterra at Home in Bay View
Alterra adds to its growing café empire with a new location in Bay View (2301 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.). The building, which is also the new home of Alterra's baking operations, sits at a prime location where Kinnickinnic, Howell and Lincoln a... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Robyn, The Avett Brothers, Atmosphere, Common, Lupe Fiasco Among Summerfest Headliners
Summerfest this afternoon released its first big drop of 2012 side-stage headliners, and it\'s an impressive bunch that includes some big alternative bands (AWOLNATION, The Joy Formidable, Cake), a couple of high-class R&B singers (Eric Benet,.. more
Mar 22, 2012 7:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Mac Lethal w/ F. Stokes and The NightKrawlers
Like a lot of peers weaned on ’90s hip-hop, Missouri rapper Mac Lethal doesn’t much care for the direction commercial rap has headed over the last decade. On his Rhymesayers debut album, 2007’s 11:11 , Mac Lethal spits extended, more
Dec 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee