Sandwiches

smokedsalmonavotoast.jpg.jpe

Shepherd Express  dining writer,Lacey Muszynski, has been named one of 15 finalists in this year’s Brownberry “America’sBetter Sandwich” contest. The contest started with a pool of over 2,900entries.Muszynski’s “Smoked Salmon and Avocad.. more

Sep 29, 2016 8:41 PM Around MKE

shortorder_pleasantkafe_a_bymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Pleasant Kafe (1600 N. Jackson St.) is an appealing coffee, wine and espresso bar that brings a welcome feeling of European café life to this historic Italian East Side neighborhood. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:00 PM Dining Out

shortorder.jpg.jpe

The building at 5108 W. Bluemound Road has seen quite a few restaurants come and go over the years, but Fat Valdy’s is hoping to be the one that sticks around. A festive more

Sep 2, 2014 9:21 PM Dining Preview

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

Few Milwaukeeans have attracted as much press in recent years as Will Allen. The charismatic local leader of the urban farming movement, Allen has received national media attention for his more

Aug 14, 2014 1:40 AM Dining Preview

shortorder.jpg.jpe

BB’s (which stands for Build-a-Breakfast, Build-a-Burger) is a restaurant and bar co-owned by Alaa Musa (of Casablanca on Brady Street) and Omar Amin. This casual dining spot opened earlier this month and is all about creating your own meal... more

May 21, 2014 2:05 AM Dining Preview

dsc_0304.jpg.jpe

The neighborhood around Vliet and 60th streets, the main intersection of Washington Heights, is a great place to be hungry. Feel like gelato? You can grab a cup at Cold Spoons Gelato. Up for fine dining? Meritage offers superb entrées from ... more

Sep 16, 2013 5:59 PM Dining Preview

diningout.jpg.jpe

The owners of Jack’s American Pub (1323 E. Brady St.) have radically transformed the interior of this two-level club (once home to Crisp) at the beating heart of Brady Street. An inviting rectangular bar at the center of the room adds cozin... more

Sep 11, 2013 12:20 AM Dining Preview

tellos.jpg.jpe

Downtown Port Washington offers brilliant views of Lake Michigan, a picturesque Main Street with mom-and-pop shops and a variety of eateries. Tello’s Grille & Café (200 W. Grand Ave.) is a family owned restaurant nestled in a gorgeous Queen... more

Aug 27, 2013 12:18 AM Dining Preview

dining.jpg.jpe

There is a bit of a rising trend in places that are open only for breakfast and lunch. Places that come to mind are Blue’s Egg and the newer Simple Café. Now there is the Mad Rooster Café (4401 W. Greenfield Ave.), located more

Jul 17, 2013 12:15 AM Dining Preview

dining1.jpg.jpe

Zarletti is one of the top Italian restaurants in Milwaukee. It’s also among the priciest. However, there is an alternative: Zarletti’s sister restaurant, Rustico, in the Third more

Jun 18, 2013 10:32 PM Dining Preview

dining_ed.jpg.jpe

For years Milwaukee’s most distinctive gyro was also the hardest to track down. Topped not only with the customary lettuce, tomato, onions and cucumber sauce, but also with a squirt of red chili sauce and three crispy more

Jan 9, 2013 12:37 AM Dining Preview

turnerhall.jpg.jpe

In 2010 the restaurant at Turner Hall closed its doors. Quite a shame as the Hall, constructed in 1882, has a lot of charm. The restaurant reopened a few weeks ago and a few improvements have been made. The wood floors more

Dec 20, 2012 11:40 AM Dining Preview

eatmydrinks.jpg.jpe

It’s never easy to upset a decade’s old tradition, particularly one as deep-rooted as afternoon tea, but several years ago, after decades of hosting winter tea service in its grand Lobby Lounge, the Pfister Hotel moved the more

Nov 6, 2012 1:20 PM Dining Preview

shortorder.jpg.jpe

Since 2010, Off the Clock (4301 S. Howell Ave.) has occupied the handsome brick structure with leaded glass windows and dark wainscoting that has filled the corner of Bolivar and Howell for longer than anyone can... more

Oct 23, 2012 2:27 PM Dining Preview

shortord.jpg.jpe

Peter and Maria Scardina recently opened Scardina Specialties (822 E. Chambers St.), a small deli in Riverwest. It is located in the building that was the original home of the Lakefront Brewery. Display cases are filled with a selection of... more

Sep 12, 2012 2:28 PM Dining Preview

sba.jpg.jpe

Ed Wahhab, a successful graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, ultimately found the restaurant business preferable to nuclear engineering. In 2007, he opened Sababa, a casual café that mainly catered to... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage19759.jpe

Alterra adds to its growing café empire with a new location in Bay View (2301 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.). The building, which is also the new home of Alterra's baking operations, sits at a prime location where Kinnickinnic, Howell and Lincoln a... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage8078.jpe

Summerfest this afternoon released its first big drop of 2012 side-stage headliners, and it\'s an impressive bunch that includes some big alternative bands (AWOLNATION, The Joy Formidable, Cake), a couple of high-class R&amp;B singers (Eric Benet,.. more

Mar 22, 2012 7:25 PM On Music

blogimage13169.jpe

Like a lot of peers weaned on ’90s hip-hop, Missouri rapper Mac Lethal doesn’t much care for the direction commercial rap has headed over the last decade. On his Rhymesayers debut album, 2007’s 11:11 , Mac Lethal spits extended, more

Dec 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5961.jpe

Oct 19, 2010 3:25 PM On Music

