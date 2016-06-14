Sandy Hook
We Stand in Solidarity with Our LGBT Family and Friends
We are saddened and outraged by the horrific attack on innocent club-goers in Orlando. more
Jun 14, 2016 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 4 Comments
Issue of the Week: We Must Transform Our Culture of Violence
“When people go to pray on a Sunday and then are murdered, something is wrong in our country. When people go to a theater and are murdered, something is wrong with more
Aug 7, 2013 1:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Django Clarke
At a time when responsible leaders are proposing steps to reduce the shocking human carnage from gun violence in this country, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. is calling for more bloodshed. more
Jan 28, 2013 4:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Milwaukee’s Leading Anti-gun Violence Advocate Invited to White House to Advise Vice President Biden
Jeri Bonavia, founder of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE), wasn’t sure why she, along with 14 others, was selected to meet with Vice President Joe Biden and Attorney General Eric Holder to discuss gun violence more
Jan 23, 2013 12:06 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Second Amendment vs. The First Amendment
After more than a week of residual buzz from radio host Alex Jones' now-famous meltdown during a CNN discussion of gun control, it is worth taking a deep breath and considering the spectacle's two big lessons more
Jan 17, 2013 5:06 PM David Sirota News Features
Issue of the Week: The Split Within the National Rifle Association
The United States has more mass murders, gun violence and non-hunting guns than any other developed country in the world. We are all proud to be Americans, but most of us are sad and definitely not proud to be the home more
Jan 15, 2013 10:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Backlash of Ignorance
It sure didn’t take very long for extremists to begin desperately trying to sidetrack the growing movement to finally taking intelligent steps to reduce America’s deadly epidemic of mass murders. more
Dec 23, 2012 9:03 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Slaughter of Innocents
If the Christmastime slaughter of 20 beautiful little children and six adults who loved them isn’t enough to move gutless politicians of both parties to pass sensible gun regulations, nothing will more
Dec 17, 2012 4:58 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties