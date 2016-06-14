RSS

Sandy Hook

orlandoshooting.jpg.jpe

We are saddened and outraged by the horrific attack on innocent club-goers in Orlando. more

Jun 14, 2016 2:22 PM News Features 4 Comments

ceasefirepa-vigil-handgun.jpg.jpe

“When people go to pray on a Sunday and then are murdered, something is wrong in our country. When people go to a theater and are murdered, something is wrong with more

Aug 7, 2013 1:19 AM Expresso

david clarke.widea.jpg.jpe

At a time when responsible leaders are proposing steps to reduce the shocking human carnage from gun violence in this country, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. is calling for more bloodshed. more

Jan 28, 2013 4:36 PM Taking Liberties

bilde.jpg.jpe

Jeri Bonavia, founder of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE), wasn’t sure why she, along with 14 others, was selected to meet with Vice President Joe Biden and Attorney General Eric Holder to discuss gun violence more

Jan 23, 2013 12:06 AM News Features

glock_0.jpg.jpe

After more than a week of residual buzz from radio host Alex Jones' now-famous meltdown during a CNN discussion of gun control, it is worth taking a deep breath and considering the spectacle's two big lessons more

Jan 17, 2013 5:06 PM News Features

expresso.jpg.jpe

The United States has more mass murders, gun violence and non-hunting guns than any other developed country in the world. We are all proud to be Americans, but most of us are sad and definitely not proud to be the home more

Jan 15, 2013 10:57 PM Expresso

art17629widea.jpg.jpe

It sure didn’t take very long for extremists to begin desperately trying to sidetrack the growing movement to finally taking intelligent steps to reduce America’s deadly epidemic of mass murders. more

Dec 23, 2012 9:03 PM Taking Liberties

takinglibs.jpg.jpe

If the Christmastime slaughter of 20 beautiful little children and six adults who loved them isn’t enough to move gutless politicians of both parties to pass sensible gun regulations, nothing will more

Dec 17, 2012 4:58 PM Taking Liberties

SOCIAL UPDATES