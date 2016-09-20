Sandy Pasch
Mental Health Crisis Training for Police Officers Questioned
“If this is what an officer did during a role play, what are they like on the street?” wondered Mary Neubauer, who was injured during a crisis intervention training session in West Allis. more
Sep 20, 2016 4:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Privatization of Milwaukee County Mental Health Hospital in the Works
The hospital serving some of Milwaukee County’s neediest psychiatric patients could be run by a for-profit, out-of-state health care company. more
Aug 11, 2015 7:54 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Is the Appointed ‘Independent’ Milwaukee County Mental Health Board Truly Independent?
A year into its existence, the Milwaukee County Mental Health Board is in charge of the county’s mental health services, as state legislators intended. Or is it? more
Aug 4, 2015 8:44 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Abele Diminishes Milwaukee County’s Representation on MATC Board
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele once again sided with suburban conservatives, this time when making appointments to the Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) board of directors. In March, Abele passed over his fellow Milwaukee Demo... more
Apr 7, 2015 9:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Issue of the Week: The Big Loser on Election Day Didn’t Even Have His Name on the Ballot
The elected official who appears to be one of the biggest losers in last Tuesday’s primary election did not even have his name on the ballot. Milwaukee County more
Aug 20, 2014 10:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Issue of the Week: Abele’s Latest Scheme
In his short tenure as Milwaukee County executive, Chris Abele has become the most divisive and combative county executive Milwaukee County has ever had by far more
Aug 6, 2014 12:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Democrats Vie for Pasch’s Former Assembly Seat
Democratic state Rep. Sandy Pasch announced earlier this year that she would not seek another term in office, which presents a huge opportunity for up-and-coming leaders. Four Democrats will more
Jul 23, 2014 5:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Democratic Leaders Put Pressure on Kramer and Vos Over Assault Allegations
Seems like it was anopen secret among state Republicans that state Rep. Bill Kramer (R-Waukesha)had a problem with women and alcohol. But they disregarded his bad, andpotentially criminal, behavior and elected him to leadership anyway. They’ve.. more
Apr 7, 2014 9:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Mental Health Takeover Bill Lacks Accountability
A bill fast-tracked through the Legislature would remove Milwaukee County supervisors’ responsibility for mental health services, putting an unelected Milwaukee County Mental Health Board selected by Gov. Scott Walker in charge of those ser... more
Feb 18, 2014 9:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Obamacare in Wisconsin: Can We Make the Affordable Care Act Work?
It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Obamacare.Yes, the Affordable Care Act survived a defunding attempt that crippled Washington. But the more
Oct 30, 2013 1:34 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Let Child Victims Sue
A bill to allow adult victims of child sex crimes sue their abuser has been introduced in the state Legislature yet again. Although it is championed by four Democratic more
Jul 10, 2013 11:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Wisconsin Considers Extreme Anti-Abortion Bills
Like Texas and North Carolina, the Republican-dominated Wisconsin Legislature is in the midst of passing highly restrictive anti-abortion laws, including one that forces more
Jul 9, 2013 11:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Prominent Democratic Assemblywoman Sandy Pasch Speaks Out
Arguing that the Republican-authored state budget was so bad it could not be fixed and that the Republican majority would not allow any of their amendments to get a more
Jun 26, 2013 12:04 AM Louis Fortis News Features
Few Bright Spots for Women in Walker’s Budget
Gov. Scott Walker’s 2013-2015 state budget doesn’t include the drastic funding cuts and collective bargaining changes he imposed in his previous budget.But its mixed bag of income tax cuts, Medicaid more
May 15, 2013 1:02 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Is State Government Going To Be Toxic for Another Two Years?
On Nov. 6, Democratic candidates for Assembly offices in Wisconsin earned almost 200,000 more votes than their Republican counterparts, yet they’ll be in the minority in that chamber and in the state Senate for the next two more
Nov 19, 2012 8:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Morning After
Milwaukee Democrats resoundingly rejected race baiting, school vouchers, talk-radio party-liners and do-nothings in yesterday's primaries. <br /><br />Down the line, all of the Democrats who won were more progressive than their opponents. And they.. more
Aug 15, 2012 4:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Harriet Callier Leaves the Race—And Ratchets Up the Tension in Assembly District 10
The race for the open 10th Assembly District seat has gotten so ugly I hate to even write about it. The accusations of race-baiting and directions to vote for people “who look like you” have gotten out of hand.<br /><br />It\'s gotten even worse t.. more
Aug 10, 2012 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Endorsements
In the hotly contested race to represent Senate District 6, the Shepherd's endorsement goes... more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
The Politics of Race
Even though racism remains one of the most intractable social problems in America, the politics of race... more
Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
Five Democrats Vie for Open Senate Seat
Wisconsinites tend to have long-term relationships with their elected officials... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments