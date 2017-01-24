RSS

Sanford

eatdrink_likeminds.jpg.jpe

When you take a James Beard Award-winning chef like Justin Aprahamian from Sanford restaurant and a beer aficionado like John Lavelle who share like minds in building complex flavors and brewing science, some magic is bound to happen in the... more

Jan 24, 2017 3:57 PM Eat/Drink

bluesegg.jpg.jpe

The crowd-sourced review website Yelp has released a list ofthe top20 restaurants in Milwaukee. The list takes into account the overall starrating and number of reviews the restaurant has. Brunch favorite Blue’s Egg took th.. more

May 9, 2016 6:13 PM Around MKE

ecofestracine.jpg.jpe

The inaugural EcoFest will take place in Racine on Saturday,March 19. The event hopes to share information and encourage participation inenvironmentally friendly activities.“An event like this is an opportunity for us to highlighteco-fri.. more

Mar 7, 2016 8:47 PM Around MKE

thinkstockphotos-160937453.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Smyth in the IronHorse Hotel is hosting the first of a series of chef and brewery collaborationdinners on Monday, April 13. Beer Co.-Lab features a multicourse dinner andbeer pairings prepared by Justin Carlisle of Ardent, Joe Muench of Story H.. more

Apr 10, 2015 4:39 PM Around MKE

152027662 (1).jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Botanas II willopen March 2 in the former Patio Banquet Hall at 1421 E. Howard Ave. OwnerMartha Navejar opened Botanas with her husband in 2000, but it no longeraffiliated with the original location. The menu will be similar to that of theorig.. more

Feb 19, 2015 3:58 PM Around MKE

dining.jpg.jpe

The influence that Sanford has had on the Milwaukee dining scene cannot be underestimated. more

Oct 1, 2014 1:56 AM Dining Preview

Food for a Cause: Sanford and Tutto restaurants joined talents for The Food Bowl to Kick Hunger to benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, in conjunction with Taste of the NFL. Held at Tutto more

Feb 5, 2014 2:39 AM Around MKE

It's always difficult to return home after a long trip. The ten year war resulted in a ten year journey home. Then there was the whole business of his wife and the 108 suitors who had sort of come to assume that he had died. Things were a bit co.. more

Nov 2, 2012 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage18431.jpe

To educate chefs and the general public about heritage pigs, Fox put on an event last fall in Madison called SloPig, an evening of pork tastings and demonstrations. To showcase the meat's versatility, four chefs—including two from Milwaukee... more

Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18290.jpe

Many home cooks have a special recipe that they insist beats anything available commercially—maybe for a secret sauce, a perfect cookie or an unusual cocktail—but few of them attempt to mass-produce and market their signature concoctions... more

Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage12759.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, way too busy here to pump out an essay for you’s. With trick-or-treat for the kids this weekend, I got a boatload of potatoes to peel for the mashed potatoes and gr more

Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

Located in a residential neighborhood on the lower East Side, Sanford is recognized as one of the finest restaurants in the country. The warm, tranquil dining room is the perfect place to make a new memory while celebrating a special occasi... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

blogimage11492.jpe

There was a time when powerful, mature movie dramas of black-white racial conflict caused a stir throughout America. I’m not talking about the 1960s, when the modern Civil Rights Movement flowered, or the ’70s, when Blaxploitation films wer... more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage11269.jpe

Milwaukee’s invaluable contemporary music ensemble Present Music loves to perform in places where the venue inspires the programming. The Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.) on Water Street at the east end of National Avenue is a cool nightclub w... more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

Sanford 1547 N. Jackson St. 414-276-9608 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

SOCIAL UPDATES