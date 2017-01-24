Sanford
Sophisticated Tap Beer and Bar Food at Like Minds Brewery
When you take a James Beard Award-winning chef like Justin Aprahamian from Sanford restaurant and a beer aficionado like John Lavelle who share like minds in building complex flavors and brewing science, some magic is bound to happen in the... more
Jan 24, 2017 3:57 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
Yelp Releases Its Picks for Milwaukee’s Top 20 Restaurants
The crowd-sourced review website Yelp has released a list ofthe top20 restaurants in Milwaukee. The list takes into account the overall starrating and number of reviews the restaurant has. Brunch favorite Blue’s Egg took th.. more
May 9, 2016 6:13 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
EcoFest Brings Green Ideas to Racine
The inaugural EcoFest will take place in Racine on Saturday,March 19. The event hopes to share information and encourage participation inenvironmentally friendly activities.“An event like this is an opportunity for us to highlighteco-fri.. more
Mar 7, 2016 8:47 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Beer Lab at the Iron Horse
Smyth in the IronHorse Hotel is hosting the first of a series of chef and brewery collaborationdinners on Monday, April 13. Beer Co.-Lab features a multicourse dinner andbeer pairings prepared by Justin Carlisle of Ardent, Joe Muench of Story H.. more
Apr 10, 2015 4:39 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Botanas II Opens in March
Botanas II willopen March 2 in the former Patio Banquet Hall at 1421 E. Howard Ave. OwnerMartha Navejar opened Botanas with her husband in 2000, but it no longeraffiliated with the original location. The menu will be similar to that of theorig.. more
Feb 19, 2015 3:58 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Sanford to Celebrate 25 Years
The influence that Sanford has had on the Milwaukee dining scene cannot be underestimated. more
Oct 1, 2014 1:56 AM John Reiss Dining Preview
Boris and Doris On the Town
Food for a Cause: Sanford and Tutto restaurants joined talents for The Food Bowl to Kick Hunger to benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, in conjunction with Taste of the NFL. Held at Tutto more
Feb 5, 2014 2:39 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Odysseus Returns in WLC's BENDING OF THE BOW
It's always difficult to return home after a long trip. The ten year war resulted in a ten year journey home. Then there was the whole business of his wife and the 108 suitors who had sort of come to assume that he had died. Things were a bit co.. more
Nov 2, 2012 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
SloPig: An Evening of Pork, Punch and Competition
To educate chefs and the general public about heritage pigs, Fox put on an event last fall in Madison called SloPig, an evening of pork tastings and demonstrations. To showcase the meat's versatility, four chefs—including two from Milwaukee... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
MATC's Open Call for Aspiring Kitchen Entrepreneurs
Many home cooks have a special recipe that they insist beats anything available commercially—maybe for a secret sauce, a perfect cookie or an unusual cocktail—but few of them attempt to mass-produce and market their signature concoctions... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Trick-or-Trick
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, way too busy here to pump out an essay for you’s. With trick-or-treat for the kids this weekend, I got a boatload of potatoes to peel for the mashed potatoes and gr more
Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Hollywood’s Powerful Films About Racial Conflict
There was a time when powerful, mature movie dramas of black-white racial conflict caused a stir throughout America. I’m not talking about the 1960s, when the modern Civil Rights Movement flowered, or the ’70s, when Blaxploitation films wer... more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
‘Divas, Dudes and Dancers’
Milwaukee’s invaluable contemporary music ensemble Present Music loves to perform in places where the venue inspires the programming. The Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.) on Water Street at the east end of National Avenue is a cool nightclub w... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
