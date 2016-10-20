RSS

Santa Cycle Rampage

It's time again to respect a very influential error on the part of the Walter Reade organization. It was a simple clerical error. They had originally had a copyright notice on the title card of their 1968 film Night of the Flesh Eaters . Somew.. more

Oct 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Santas Galore: At the 13th Santa Cycle Rampage, Santas pedaled everywhere, from the East Side, West Side and all around the town. B&D joined the rosy-cheeked crowd at the Great Lakes more

Dec 9, 2013 6:05 PM Around MKE

On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, a near-weekly half-hour of opinionated chit-chat between WMSE station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we welcome Wisconsin Area Music Industry president Jam.. more

Apr 11, 2013 2:30 PM On Music

Dec 17, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

