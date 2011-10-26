RSS

Santana

One non-profit fundraiser can pretty much bleed into the next for those with the means to attend them. The challenge for any non-profit is to put something together that is distinct and unique while still serving that basic role of a fundraiser .. more

Oct 26, 2011 4:13 AM Theater

blogimage7497.jpe

­The 40th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival is providing new excuses to repackage old material. At least in this case, the old material is superb and there is rhyme and reason for the programming. Santana's excellent 1969 debut LP... more

Aug 3, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage4450.jpe

The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact E,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Cleveland has a good claim as the birthplace of rock’n’roll through the efforts of local DJ Alan Freed, who tirelessly promoted black R&B to a mostly white teenage audience and called it rock’n’roll. Freed has been credited with staging the first.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES