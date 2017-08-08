Santiago Calatrava
A Long History in Wisconsin
An Off the Cuff interview with sculptor and Museum of Wisconsin Art preparatory, August Edward Peter about his past projects and current interests. more
Aug 8, 2017 1:08 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Off the Cuff
Uncrating Peter Max's Brilliant Career at Gallery 505
A collection of Peter Max’s paintings will be displayed in Gallery 505 this month that features some of his most famous works, such as Statue of Liberty, his “Flag" pieces, Umbrella Man and Cosmic Runner. more
May 30, 2017 2:14 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Yes MAM!: Milwaukee Art Museum's Plan for the Future
The Milwaukee Art Museum is the city's visual signature. TheSantiago Calatrava-designed Quadracci Pavilion, Reiman Bridge, and whale tailof a brise soleil constitute thecorner office of Milwaukee's central business district. The city's W.. more
Apr 14, 2014 7:38 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Download Kid Cut Up's New "Super Mix"
As the co-host of WMSE's Tuesday night hip-hop program "Mad Kids," DJ Kid Cut Up is reputed as one of Milwaukee's preeminent rap DJs, but on his new mix he steps away from hip-hop to display his breadth. Culled from bits of his summer sets and ne.. more
Nov 30, 2010 8:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Evan Christian
Evan Christian’s commitment to mastering the flamenco guitar is so great that he moved to Spain to study the craft. That’s not to say that his playing is completely grounded in tradition, though. In the studio, he pairs his flamenco more
Mar 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Fear of Art
Whenever politicians try to pass themselvesoff as art critics, intelligent citizens have Mona Lisa ,Taking Liberties more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments