Santiago Calatrava

An Off the Cuff interview with sculptor and Museum of Wisconsin Art preparatory, August Edward Peter about his past projects and current interests. more

Aug 8, 2017 1:08 PM Off the Cuff

A collection of Peter Max’s paintings will be displayed in Gallery 505 this month that features some of his most famous works, such as Statue of Liberty, his “Flag" pieces, Umbrella Man and Cosmic Runner. more

May 30, 2017 2:14 PM Visual Arts

The Milwaukee Art Museum is the city's visual signature. TheSantiago Calatrava-designed Quadracci Pavilion, Reiman Bridge, and whale tailof a brise soleil constitute thecorner office of Milwaukee's central business district. The city's W.. more

Apr 14, 2014 7:38 PM Visual Arts

As the co-host of WMSE's Tuesday night hip-hop program "Mad Kids," DJ Kid Cut Up is reputed as one of Milwaukee's preeminent rap DJs, but on his new mix he steps away from hip-hop to display his breadth. Culled from bits of his summer sets and ne.. more

Nov 30, 2010 8:31 PM On Music

Evan Christian’s commitment to mastering the flamenco guitar is so great that he moved to Spain to study the craft. That’s not to say that his playing is completely grounded in tradition, though. In the studio, he pairs his flamenco more

Mar 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Whenever politicians try to pass themselvesoff as art critics, intelligent citizens have Mona Lisa ,Taking Liberties more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

