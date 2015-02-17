RSS
Santiago Cucullu
History, Pop Culture and Beauty at Dean Jensen
Claire Stigliani: Screens and Mirrors and Santiago Cucullu: A Softer Side of Futurism continue through March 14 at Dean Jensen Gallery (759 N. Water Street). more
Feb 17, 2015
‘25 for 25’ Toasts Jensen’s Silver Anniversary
October 2012 marks a milestone in the career of gallery owner Dean Jensen. After writing about art, music, theater and travel for the former Milwaukee Sentinel, Jensen founded Dean Jensen Gallery in October 1987... more
Oct 8, 2012
Bucks vs. Spurs
Milwaukee Bucks face off against the San Antonio Spurs tonight at a 7:30 p.m.
Mar 1, 2008
