RSS

Sara Bareilles

rite.jpg.jpg.jpe

The Pabst Theater Organization isn't letting a very full spring schedule at its three stages stop it hosting a concert at a fourth venue this weekend. The organization, which handles primary booking for the Pabst Theater, the Riverside Theater and.. more

Apr 29, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

Over the years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s resident actress Laura Gordon has played queens, servants, at least one doctor and now, thanks to David Rambo’s one-woman play The Lady With All the Answers, the legendary advice columni,Tod... more

Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The guy who strips the ball here for Vanderbilt is #13 Chris Marve and he's my brother's boss' kid. He stripped the ball from Ole Miss at the goal line with less than two minutes to go, securing Vandy's win and their first national ranking in more.. more

Sep 23, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1668.jpe

Rising above the typical girl-at-a-piano routine, Sara Bareilles has managed to string so Little Voice ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Hold Steady Boys and Girls in America, ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES