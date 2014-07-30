RSS

Sara Geenen

I’m still processingall that was said during the Shepherd’s forum last night for the candidatesrunning in the Democraticprimary for Assembly District 19. This is an open seat, one long held byJon Richards, who’s now running for attorneygenera.. more

Jul 30, 2014 8:49 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

When Democratic state Rep. Jon Richards announced that he would run for attorney general and not seek re-election to Assembly District 19, it was a given that more

Jul 30, 2014 2:19 AM News Features 3 Comments

Jonathan Brostoff recently announced his candidacy for the East Side Assembly seat being vacated by Democrat Jon Richards, who is running for Wisconsin attorney general. The Assembly district includes the more

Jan 15, 2014 5:35 PM News Features

