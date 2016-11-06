Sara Ruhl
Eurydice with UW-Sheboygan
Nov 6, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Late: A Cowboy Song at Off the Wall
Thissummer Off the Wall Theatre presents a production of Sara Ruhl’s Late: ACowboy Song. According to Ruhl, “"This play is for all the ladycowboys of heart and mind who ride outside the city limits of convention."So is the play Ruhl ripping of.. more
May 30, 2014 10:13 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
UW-Parkside '11/'12 Theatre Season
Parkside Theatre, the UW-Parkside theatre program recently announced its upcoming season. It looks like an interesting and textured schedule. HereâÂÂs a quick look at what theyâÂÂre doing.October 21 -ÂÂ 29 Parkside begins its season with.. more
Jul 29, 2011 6:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions: Rocky Horror and the Pink Banana
Mid way through this month there are a couple of shows looking to cast for the upcoming season.First off, Pink Banana Theatre has announced its show this Novemberthey will be doing a production of Sarah Ruhl’s Dead Man’s Cell Phone. On the whol.. more
Jul 6, 2011 9:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Grit Patterns
The “Grit Patterns” exhibition at Bay View’s BYO Studio showcases the designs of 14 UW-Milwaukee architecture and urban planning students who developed permanent, functional architectural installations for local businesses, including Roa more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bret Michaels
Perhaps the fourth time will be a charm. For three seasons, some of the trashiest women on the planet have competed for the affections of Poison singer Bret Michaels on VH1’s hit “Rock of Love,” yet the show has yet to produce a lasting more
Mar 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kenny Chesney w/ Miranda Lambert and Lady Antebellum
Miranda Lambert was just 9-years-old when her parents took her to a Garth Brooks concert. Eleven years later, she would place third on Nashville Star. And in 2005, she lit up the charts with Kerosene. Fans will get a chance to hear ma,Today... more
Jul 3, 2009 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Today in Milwaukee
New at Old Town
After nearly 40 years in business, one of Milwaukee's longest running ethnic restaurants, Old Town (522 W. Lincoln Ave.), is changing. And it's positive change, tending to the roots while growing new shoots. Some of those shoots will be gre... more
Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview