Sara Zientek

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s ‘Lobby Hero’
Kenneth Lonergan’s tale of human convolutions of honesty and duty resonate through Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Lobby Hero. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:49 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Two by Kenneth Lonergan in two weeks
Nov 17, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 9.28
The Taming by heavily produced modern playwright Lauren Gunderson runs at Next Act Theatre, Sept. 29-Oct. 23. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
The Emotional Jungle of ‘Slowgirl’
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Milwaukee premiere of the Greg Pierce drama Slowgirl gives intricate intimacy plenty of room to breathe in the cozy space of the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre. more
Mar 1, 2016 4:42 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Premiere of 'Slowgirl' at Chamber Theater
Playwright Greg Pierce’s Slowgirl makes its Milwaukee premiere at the Chamber Theater, Feb. 24-March 20. more
Feb 16, 2016 4:54 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Jarecki Envisions The Month Before Christmas
In Milwaukee theatrical comedy, Doug Jarecki is a name like Patrick Schmitz or Matt Kemple. His name, when associated with just about any comedy, can pretty much guarantee a good show regardless of what it is. He’s a very reliably funny gu.. more
Nov 29, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Love and Paranoia with Splinter Group
Splinter Group Theatre stages a dark romantic drama of psychosis and vulnerability with an intimate production of Tracy Letts’ Bug. more
Sep 15, 2015 8:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee’s Neil Haven returns with a World Premiere
Perceptive, young playwright Neil Haven tackles a difficult emotional subject—grief—in his newest play, Come Back. It runs at In Tandem Theatre through March 22. more
Mar 2, 2015 5:00 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Boulevard Theatre and Plymouth Chorale in ‘A Concert of Note’
the world premiere of Neil’s Dirty Shorts, six sketches featuring the same crack cast of actors and covering everything from cannibalism to time travel. more
Dec 16, 2014 10:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Hilarious Whodunnit and ‘Dirty Shorts’
This holiday season, Umbrella Group presents Who Killed Santa?—an hilarious whodunit with arm-and-rod puppets, now in its sixth reprisal. more
Dec 16, 2014 10:20 PM Selena Milewski Theater
