Sarah Biondich

The Wisconsin Historical Society: A Place for Remembering
Our personal and collective identities are shaped by the past. We figure out who we are—our beliefs, values, sense of time and place—by keeping a growing narrative of previous events. Then, throughout most of our lives, we connect with othe... more
The National Soldiers Home Historic District
Despite its central location in Milwaukee County, many locals aren’t aware of the historic and architectural treasure trove that is the National Soldiers Home Historic District. Situated in the shadow of Miller Park on the grounds of the Za... more
Maple Syrup Day
Long before Europeans stepped foot here, American Indians discovered how to collect the sap of a maple tree and turn it into sweet, nutritious syrup. Since then, the golden brown liquid that we love to pour on breakfast foods and add to our... more
Rishi’s Chai Tea Collection
Milwaukee’s favorite hometown organic and Fair Trade tea purveyor, Rishi Tea, debuted its new line of loose leaf chai blends this fall, just as the cold and blustery weather had many of us craving the soothing warmth found in a spot of tea.... more
A Dog’s Work
The domestic dog, a descendant of the gray wolf, has been the working and companion animal most closely tied to humans, a relationship that dates back 15,000 years. According to professor Jean Aigner, former chair of the University of Alask... more
Café at the Plaza Adds Local, Seasonal Ingredients
What foodie hasn’t sat in a restaurant that wasn’t living up to its potential and thought, “A few key improvements and the right chef, and this place could be one of the city’s favorite restaurants”? The Café at the Pl more
Liberace: A Simple Boy From Milwaukee
Wladziu Valentino Liberace’s entrance into the world foreshadowed a career renowned for dramatic entrances. On May 16, 1919, in West Allis, Frances Zuchowski, a Polish-speaking young woman from Menasha, and her husband, Salvatore Liberace, ... more
Port of Call
In the era when Milwaukee was little more than a trading post in the wilderness, nearly everything and everyone traveled by water. The future belonged to settlements with good harbors, and Milwaukee, with the largest bay and deepest river o... more
Teaching Great Cooking
Potawatomi Bingo Casino is known for the quality of the food served by its catering department, its award-winning Dream Dance restaurant and 10 other food venues within the complex. One reason for this is the casino’s Culinary Academy, a pr... more
The Cornerstone of St. Mary’s Hospital
When Columbia St. Mary’s debuted its new state-of-the-art hospital in October, it was a momentous step in its 160-year history of providing health care to the people of Milwaukee. When the hospital first began caring for patients, Milwaukee... more
Mitchell Continues Its Leather Legacy
If you ask, you’ll find that Milwaukee abounds with compelling immigrant histories. Many people are eager to share stories of how they or their ancestors came to live in Milwaukee, as well as what the city was like and how it treated them w... more
Milwaukee: America’s Pita Capital
Americans have access to some of the richest, most diverse culinary traditions on the planet because of all the recipes immigrants have brought with them from their native countries. Ethnic specialties such as tortillas, pizza and sushi hav... more
Indulgence Chocolatiers
It was while backpacking through Ireland, England, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Italy on her honeymoon that Julie Waterman fell in love with Europe’s quaint chocolate boutiques. The focus on high-quality ingredients and the artful ... more
The Roots of Northwestern Mutual
If you’ve ever had to provide someone with employment that includes job security, a competitive salary, health insurance and a retirement plan, you have to appreciate that Northwestern Mutual has been providing jobs—really good jobs, with p... more
Milwaukee Short Film Festival
Fifteen years ago, local indie filmmakers were hard-pressed to find venues to screen their works that were both large enough to seat their family and friends and priced to accommodate their shoestring budgets. Ross Bigley, who, at the time,... more
Ono Kine Grindz Brings a Taste of Hawaii to Tosa
In the late-19th and early-20th centuries, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Filipino and Portuguese immigrants arrived in Hawaii to toil on the islands’ sugar cane and pineapple plantations. When they rested in the fields, the workers shared thei... more
‘Main-Travelled Roads’ an Avenue for Romance
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Main-Travelled Roads—a musical based on Wisconsin-born novelist Hamlin Garland’s collection of short stories about life in the rural Midwest in the late-19th century—was well-received by it more
Amund Dietzel: Milwaukee’s Tattooing Legend
Milwaukee has been home to a number of trailblazing artists, but none of them walked the line between obscurity and worldwide acclaim that Amund Dietzel did. When he began tattooing in 1907 it was an art form that existed on the periphery o... more
Wisconsin’s Wild Birds
Hunting for food, one of the most primitive of human activities, is a way of life that is largely disappearing from America’s modern fast-food society. Everything we need to nourish ourselves can be found in a grocery store, no killing or c... more
The History of Cathedral Square
Cathedral Square, the green gathering space in the heart of Downtown Milwaukee, serves as a point of convergence for popular events like Bastille Days, the East Town Market and the city’s favorite Thursday night tradition, Jazz in the Park.... more
