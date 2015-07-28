Sarah Day
APT’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Shines
American Players Theatre adapts Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice on stage in Spring Green more
Jul 28, 2015 9:01 PM Michael Muckian Theater
APT’s ‘All My Sons’
American Players Theatre does best what it loves most—exploring classic drama that offers a breadth and depth of intellect and emotion. This season one of APT’s best productions is Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, which opened Saturday at the S... more
Aug 22, 2013 2:21 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Two Great Actresses, One Awful Script
The relationship between master and student can be fascinating. Donald Margulies' Collected Stories attempts more
Nov 28, 2012 3:24 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Presents ‘Collected Stories’
In collaboration with Madison's Forward Theater Company, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre unveils Donald Margulies’ drama Collected Stories. Milwaukee Chamber previously staged Margulies’ fascinating drama more
Nov 14, 2012 4:46 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Heart and Humor in APT's 'Admirable' Production
Fans of Peter Pan well know author James M. Barrie's ability to look at life's challenges through the lens of the heart, arriving at solutions both childlike in their simplicity and complex in their effect. Barrie takes the same lens to th... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Cast Has Fun With APT's 'Royal Family'
Despite promotion to the contrary, American Players Theatre's The Royal Family has more heart than humor, but the production's greatest asset is its excellent cast of APT veterans and the fun they have with their roles... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
'Royal Family' Bows at American Players Theatre
Whether it takes place on the stage or the screen, acting can be an all-consuming occupation. If it is true that only an actor can truly understand another actor, perhaps this is why actors so often become romantically involved. Acting coup... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Less than 1,000 Words on A THOUSAND WORDS
A Thousand Words is present on the stage from the moment the audience walks in to the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre. A collaboration between Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Forward Theatre Company, the Gwendolyn Rice drama has come to d.. more
Feb 21, 2012 11:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber's Witty 'Thousand Words'
Thankfully, it doesn't take “a thousand words” to describe the world premiere that opened at the Broadway Theatre Center's intimate Studio Theatre on Friday. In fact, only a few will do: “brilliant,” “witty,” more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Captures 'A Thousand Words'
When light hits photosensitive paper through a lens, a moment is captured. Generations later, however, that moment is likely to be forgotten. Ultimately it's the stories behind a photo that connect an image to the present. Madison-based pla... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Master Muralist
