RSS

Sarah Jessica Parker

  Here are the final moments of the interview with local actres Ruth Arnell,in which she talks about acting in Milwaukee and YouTube . . .   ACTING, MILWAUKEE AND SUCH . . .   Me: So what are our ambitions as far as being an actres.. more

Jan 9, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage2350.jpe

Carrie,Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha are four years older than they were when th Sex and the City ,Film more

Jun 15, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha are four years older than they were when their Emmy-winning series ended. As the movie version of Sex and the City begins, they are no wiser. By the conclusion, however, at least a few of life’s lessons hav.. more

May 31, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1606.jpe

Smart People isabout what can happen when the mind is divorced from the heart andspirit. Smart People ,Film more

Apr 10, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage1109.jpe

You don’thave to seek out classic films at museums or small cinemas anym Green for Danger ,Film more

Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES