Sarah Jessica Parker
Milwaukee and You Tube: Ruth Arnell pt. 5
Here are the final moments of the interview with local actres Ruth Arnell,in which she talks about acting in Milwaukee and YouTube . . . ACTING, MILWAUKEE AND SUCH . . . Me: So what are our ambitions as far as being an actres.. more
Jan 9, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bored With Sex? (Sex and the City)
Carrie,Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha are four years older than they were when th Sex and the City ,Film more
Jun 15, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Sex and the City
Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha are four years older than they were when their Emmy-winning series ended. As the movie version of Sex and the City begins, they are no wiser. By the conclusion, however, at least a few of life’s lessons hav.. more
May 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Smart People
Smart People isabout what can happen when the mind is divorced from the heart andspirit. Smart People ,Film more
Apr 10, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Focus on Classics
You don’thave to seek out classic films at museums or small cinemas anym Green for Danger ,Film more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews