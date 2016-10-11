RSS

Sarah Mclachlan

The singing of agonized, reflective women over folksy pop and light alt-rock gained significant cachet a couple decades back with Lilith Fair. But on Parallel’s Between The Lines, there’s enough fresh drama in Meredith Ann Sipe’s vocals and... more

Oct 11, 2016 2:56 PM Album Reviews

While most recently known for her celebrity endorsement of ASPCA commercials, singer and songwriter Sarah McLachlan has been a predominant figure in adult contemporary music since the release of Surfacing in 1997. Though more

Mar 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

"As one door closes, another one opens."Canadian songstress Sarah McLachlan invokes that old homily more

Mar 9, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

On the 12th anniversary of Christopher Wallace's death, DJ Drama and Cookin' Soul released their long-teased Notorious B.I.G. Tribute album, a collection that binds chopped-up snippets of Biggie's best-known songs with new, mostly Wallace-themed v.. more

Mar 9, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Endlessly compared to Sarah McLachlan and Vanessa Carlton because, well, she sounds an awful lot like both of those artists, Missy Higgins is a bona fide star in her native Australia, where she’s charted regularly since her next-big-thing emergen... more

Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

