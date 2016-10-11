Sarah Mclachlan
Parallel: Between The Lines
The singing of agonized, reflective women over folksy pop and light alt-rock gained significant cachet a couple decades back with Lilith Fair. But on Parallel’s Between The Lines, there’s enough fresh drama in Meredith Ann Sipe’s vocals and... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:56 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Sarah McLachlan
While most recently known for her celebrity endorsement of ASPCA commercials, singer and songwriter Sarah McLachlan has been a predominant figure in adult contemporary music since the release of Surfacing in 1997. Though more
Mar 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
For Sarah McLachlan, A Different Kind of Tour
"As one door closes, another one opens."Canadian songstress Sarah McLachlan invokes that old homily more
Mar 9, 2011 12:00 AM Lynne Margolis Music Feature
DJ Drama and Cookin' Soul Offer Free Biggie Mix
On the 12th anniversary of Christopher Wallace's death, DJ Drama and Cookin' Soul released their long-teased Notorious B.I.G. Tribute album, a collection that binds chopped-up snippets of Biggie's best-known songs with new, mostly Wallace-themed v.. more
Mar 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Missy Higgins
Endlessly compared to Sarah McLachlan and Vanessa Carlton because, well, she sounds an awful lot like both of those artists, Missy Higgins is a bona fide star in her native Australia, where she’s charted regularly since her next-big-thing emergen... more
Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee