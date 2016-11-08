Sarah Mellstrom
Cabaret MKE Continues its Trilogy with ‘Prick of the Apothecary’
In the second segment of Cabaret Milwaukee’s ongoing trilogy, a 1940s radio station presents a radio drama called The Prick of the Apothecary, the plot of which involves an army sergeant turned private detective in his search to take down a... more
Nov 8, 2016 3:15 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
The Jealous Revolver’s Third Next Month
I love listening to old radio. It’s an interesting bit of trivia: back in 1943, NBC debuted a show sponsored by Pabst Brewing Company called Blue Ribbon Town . Hosted by Groucho Marx, it was set in a fictional town. Glance around online and .. more
Jan 31, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Reasons to Be Pretty
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more
Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee