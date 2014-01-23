Sarah Palin

RSS

For a rapper who introduced himself as an easy-to-pigeonhole hard-head with a clear reverence for tough, '90s, New York-style rap, Milwaukee's Yo-Dot has spent the last few years doling out surprises. His last couple of albums, 2012's Red Mist and.. more

Jan 23, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

Again and again this year, Pizzle has proved himself one of Milwaukee's hungriest rappers, and one of only a handful who is casting lines outside of the city. Earlier this fall he captured his mindset on "The Hunger," over a beat from Meek Mill/Ac.. more

Nov 26, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

Why are ideas widely supported in most of the country so often portrayed as controversial, polarizing and divisive once they are taken up by legislatures? Why does the professional political class seem like a wholly separate more

Mar 7, 2013 11:39 PM News Features

If Mitt Romney's purpose in traveling abroad this summer was to prove his credentials as a potential... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

Aug 18, 2010 7:35 PM Daily Dose

"I am in control here in the White House."—Secretary of State Alexander Haig, 1981Ah, the good old days when even a big shot like Gen. Al Haig could get in trouble for such mavericky declarations that defy basic constitutional precedents. more

Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, for those of you’s wondering if I’m feeling any better than I did last week when I was bitching and moaning about being under the weather, the answer is fock more

Feb 4, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre  has announced auditions for its Young Playwrights Festival. This year’s festival (which hits the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center December 17 – 20th) consists of a program of three short plays by area high sch.. more

Sep 12, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

It’s interesting viewing pop culture through the perspective on fame envisioned by Cintra Wilson. If, as she states, fame could truly be said to be a “grotesque, crippling disease,” then there’s little doubt that it’s a disease so insidious tha.. more

Aug 25, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Try to wrap your brain around the latest op-ed from Patrick McIlheran supporting the notion that Obama wants to kill granny via his death panels. Its a favorite topic of McIlherans. Theres no evidence that death panels are include.. more

Aug 20, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Aug 18, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

My wife and I saw Phantom of the Opera last night. We’re not fans. Prior to last night, she’d seen it once before . . . and remembers very little of it. I’ve been hearing about the show for twenty years now. Even hearing about the show on TV ba.. more

Aug 8, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

WMSE continues to roll out the lineup for Radio Summer Camp, its four-day, multi-venue music festival, announcing today the roster for its opening-night show at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Thursday, August 20. It's a clever, generation-spanning bi.. more

Jul 20, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

 Party of Franken, Party of Palin  Who's ready for prime time?  By Joe Conason  The new senator from Minnesota is a comedian, writer and actor who lived on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and rai,None more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

Away We Go, a droll comedy-cum-drama by director Sam Mendes (American Beauty), perceptively explores the lives of more-or-less ordinary 30somethings lost in a world without much meaning. Verona (Maya Rudolph) and Burt (John Krasinski) are about t.. more

Jun 26, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Jun 25, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

What was more horrifying than last years financial implosion: That it happened, or that the average person couldnt make sense of it? Fortunately, Les Leopold was already looking into the complex financial instruments that nearly br.. more

Jun 5, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Eminem's new video for "We Made You" crams in so many goofy costumes and pop-culture spoofs that tit could be called "Without Me 2009"though, given the timeliness of the video's Sarah Palin and Jessica Simpson satires, "Without Me Third-Quarter 2.. more

Apr 7, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The wheel of life Work,family, a social li,None more

Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Milwaukeeans are familiar with All Children Matter as a pro-voucher educationalreform group. But the Michigan-based organization— with heavy financialbacking from Milwaukeeans George and Susan Mi,Expresso more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso

