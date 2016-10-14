Sarah Ruhl
Ruhl’s EURYDICE in West Allis
Eurydice is an exception. Wood nymphs aren’t generally given a whole lot of attention in myth and legend. They tend to lie outside the center of the frame in so many stories. Her dad was Apollo, the god of light, but the oak nymph Eurydice is give.. more
Oct 14, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
American Players Theatre’s Magical Outdoor Performance Experience
Home to American Players Theatre (APT) is a magical natural outdoor amphitheater on a hill in the middle of the woods that lies two hours from Milwaukee in Spring Green. APT is a repertory theater company of 37 years that pays tribute to Sh... more
Jun 28, 2016 3:57 PM Amanda Sullivan A&E
The Personal and the Poetical
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Sarah Ruhl’s Dear Elizabeth explores that least understood and most necessary of human relationships: friendship. more
Sep 29, 2015 9:00 PM Selena Milewski Theater
A Story of Two Poets’ Incredible Friendship
Inspired by the book Words in Air: The Complete Correspondence Between Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell, playwright Sarah Ruhl created an innovative piece that features some of the hundreds of letters shared between 20th-century American ... more
Sep 15, 2015 8:16 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Theatre Happenings
Greta Grosch’s final installment of the Church Basement Ladies series, runs at Schauer Arts and Activities Center March 27-28. The Carroll Players present Sarah Ruhl’s Dead Man’s Cell Phone, March 27-28. Uprooted Theatre’s one-night-only pr... more
Mar 25, 2015 10:10 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Auditions for 'Eurydice' with Soulstice in June
Personally I don’t see the appeal of Sara Ruhl’s Eurydice. It’s a contemporary mutation of the story of a daughter of Apollo who became the wife of Orpheus. In principle it’s kind of a nice idea, but it lacks a whole lot of insight. To me it almos.. more
Mar 10, 2015 3:30 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dead Man's Cell Phone Over Our Heads In Racine
A woman sitting on her own is irritated by persistently ringing phone of the stranger seated at a nearby table. She investigates to find that the stranger in question is dead. It's a really clever springboard for a play that Sarah Ruhl comple.. more
Sep 2, 2012 10:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
It's a Book! It's a Play! It's a Movie! 'Hysteria' and Our Continuing Fascination With the Invention of the Vibrator
Last weekend, I went to the Oriental Theatre to see Hysteria, a movie that covers the same ground as Sarah Ruhl's In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play) and Rachel Maines' book The Technology of Orgasm (read my comments on the Milwaukee... more
Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 3 Comments
Rep Pursues Love 'In the Next Room'
Once we as audience members get past the initial shock and titillation of Sarah Ruhl's In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), we see that the messages from its 19th-century setting remain timeless in 2012—the pursuit of love at its most i... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Vibrating Sarah Ruhl
I’ve never been terribly impressed with Sara Ruhl as a playwright. Whether it’s The Clean House or Eurydice or Dead Man’s Cell Phone, he work always comes across like a writing assignment. Find the topic, do the necessary research to write the s.. more
Mar 12, 2012 2:57 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Rep Finds Humor 'In the Next Room'
The Milwaukee Rep closes its Stiemke Studio season with a production of a historical comedy by popular contemporary playwright Sarah Ruhl, In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Funding The Dead Man's Cell Phone
With the economy being such as it is, big donations from big individual donors are likely to be down as things progress into the next several years. Smaller companies continue to find funding with the people who buy tickets. Smaller productio.. more
Sep 22, 2011 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
