Sarah Terez Rosenblum
Remembering the Black Holocaust
Sarah Terez Rosenblum interviews Fran Kaplan, coordinator of America’s Black Holocaust Museum’s Virtual Museum. Kaplan speaks about her work with the late Dr. James Cameron and the mission of ABHM. more
Dec 23, 2014 10:17 PM Sarah Terez Rosenblum Off the Cuff 1 Comments
A Classical Education
Ever wonder what it’s like to speak a dead language? UW-Milwaukee classicist Deanna Wesolowski can answer that question, in English, Latin or Greek. As a researcher, her studies have focused on pastoral literature, but she’s taught everythi... more
Sep 23, 2014 12:04 AM Sarah Terez Rosenblum Off the Cuff
Professional Photography Today
Milwaukee photographer Troy Freund is passionate about his work. Whether shooting corporate headshots or exploring Wisconsin, the Cardinal Stritch-trained artist is committed not only to creating striking images more
May 19, 2014 2:59 AM Sarah Terez Rosenblum Off the Cuff
Creative Writing 2014
In 2010, Chad Harbach, a novelist and editor at the journal n + 1, published a musing on the ramifications of the rapid expansion of U.S. creative writing programs. In the essay, he posited that with teaching now a viable income stream for ... more
May 1, 2014 5:58 PM Sarah Terez Rosenblum Books
Film Clips: April 30
Looking forward to his high school graduation, Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) hungers to spend more time with girlfriend Gwen (Emma Stone), but worries he won’t be able to protect her from the powerful villains looking to rid Manhattan of P... more
Apr 30, 2014 1:53 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Discover Rosenblum's 'Herself When She's Missing'
In Herself When She's Missing, local author Sarah Terez Rosenblum paints a portrait of a tumultuous female relationship that involves mid-20s protagonist Andrea and her on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jordan. Through clever metaphors... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
New Concept in Fitness
From high school football to strength training in college to an early career as a personal trainer, Rodd Higgins’ relationship to fitness has evolved over time. “I used to be a guy that hit the gym five to six days a week,” he says. But ... more
Aug 5, 2014 10:56 PM Sarah Terez Rosenblum Off the Cuff
Milwaukee's Kathryn Lofton on Oprah, Religion
Kathryn Lofton grew up walking Milwaukee's East Side with her sister, each sporting a Walkman. “She had cool music like Joy Division,” Lofton says. “I had Steve Winwood's 'Higher Love.'” Now, after the publication of Lofton's lauded..... more
Oct 24, 2011 12:00 AM Sarah Terez Rosenblum Off the Cuff
The Starr of Gourmet Chocolate
Milwaukee native Andrew Starr loves chocolate. From his early days baking Toll House cookies with his mom, to years tweaking fudge recipes, Starr has turned love into vocation. Along with business partner Jennifer Spielman, Starr created Bl... more
Apr 20, 2011 12:00 AM Sarah Terez Rosenblum Off the Cuff
The Derby Life of a Brewcity Bruiser
Some would find a career as a competitive figure skating instructor at the Pettit National Ice Center sufficiently stimulating, but Angela Johnstad—or "Terror Lapinski," as she’s known to roller derby fans—added even more excit more
Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Terez Rosenblum Off the Cuff
Carrie Silver-Stock: Helping Girls With Dreams
Whatinspired you to focus on girls? Most people wouldn’thave realized it, becaus Secrets Girls Keep ,Off the Cuff more
Dec 7, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Terez Rosenblum Off the Cuff
Jeanna Salzer w/ Adam Koehler
It was just last year that Jeanna Salzer released her debut EP, Raindrops, a collection of jazzy, contemporary pop influenced by artists like Joni Mitchell and Carly Simon, but the singer has made a quick impression on Milwaukee’s acoustic ... more
Nov 11, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Terez Rosenblum Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Playwright Sarah Moon’s Appalachian Inspiration
Howdid you realize you wanted to write and act? I started writing poetryin adolescence Howdid you realize you wanted to write and act? ,Off the Cuff more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Terez Rosenblum Off the Cuff 3 Comments
Popomomo's Eco-Friendly Fashion
You have a degree in sociology, not fashion. How does your degree help you navigate the The ,Off the Cuff more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Terez Rosenblum Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Entrepreneurial Spirit
Likeall successful entrepreneurs, Wisconsin You’ve been a known quantity on the business scene since the ’70s. What was yo ,Off the Cuff more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Terez Rosenblum Off the Cuff 2 Comments
Lesbian Cabaret
Milwaukeenative Kathryn Lounsbery has followed a rapid upward trajectory sincemoving to That’s What She Said, ,Off the Cuff more
Oct 31, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Terez Rosenblum Off the Cuff 1 Comments