Sarah Zapiain

Shakespearian family drama radiates from the tight studio theater stage of the Underground Collaborative as Voices Found Repertory presents The Life and Death of King John. more

Jul 18, 2017 12:52 PM Theater

“If music be the food of love, play on.”And in this case I believe he’s referring to a recording Lionel Ritchie's "All Night Long" from 1983. This weekend Voice Found Repertory stages a production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night that is immers.. more

May 12, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

Photo by Terry Clark Bauman

There's a simple synth score playing before Voices Found Repertory's staging of Shakespeare's Richard III . Clean, primal tones evoke a feeling of intensity in a cozy space. It's a fitting intro for an intimate, little staging of high drama that.. more

Feb 10, 2017 3:02 PM Theater

Ancient Egypt wasn’t the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. more

Jan 23, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The enduring legacy of John Cage may well be less in the music he wrote than in the artists he inspired. One of the collaborators in the final years of his life, Margaret Leng Tan, is at the center of Saturday’s concert by Milwaukee’s world... more

Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

