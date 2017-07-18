Sarah Zapiain
Tender yet Sinister: 'King John' Up Close at Underground Collaborative
Shakespearian family drama radiates from the tight studio theater stage of the Underground Collaborative as Voices Found Repertory presents The Life and Death of King John. more
Jul 18, 2017 12:52 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
An '80s Pop Twelfth Night with Voices Found
“If music be the food of love, play on.”And in this case I believe he’s referring to a recording Lionel Ritchie's "All Night Long" from 1983. This weekend Voice Found Repertory stages a production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night that is immers.. more
May 12, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
21st Century Richard III Underground Downtown
There's a simple synth score playing before Voices Found Repertory's staging of Shakespeare's Richard III . Clean, primal tones evoke a feeling of intensity in a cozy space. It's a fitting intro for an intimate, little staging of high drama that.. more
Feb 10, 2017 3:02 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Mummies of the World
Ancient Egypt wasn’t the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. more
Jan 23, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Margaret Leng Tan: Pianist in Toyland
The enduring legacy of John Cage may well be less in the music he wrote than in the artists he inspired. One of the collaborators in the final years of his life, Margaret Leng Tan, is at the center of Saturday’s concert by Milwaukee’s world... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature