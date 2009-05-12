Sarup
Here Today, Gone Tomorrow
Liz Diller, co-founder of New York architecture firm Diller Scofidio Renfro, recently made a number of visits to UW-Milwaukee's School of Architecture and Urban Planning (SARUP) to address students of the Urban Edge Studio headed by new f... more
May 12, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Visual Arts
Brady Street Festival (7/26)
The Brady Street Festival (featuring Cheesefest) is just around the corner! Saturday, July just ,Promotions more
Jul 26, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Jooney Tune
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitzwhat a world, ain’a? I don’t know what it is about this time of year,but it seems every time I turn around these days it’s that time of yearagain. Getting old bites the big one, big-time. Cripes, and now it... more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake