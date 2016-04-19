Sasha Katherine Sigel
Ionesco’s Bald Soprano with Boulevard Next Week
It is maddeningly difficult to communicate with other people. Even the most straightforward sentence carries a million different connotations that could completely derail any sense of true meaning. This may have been what Eugène Ionesco wa.. more
Apr 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Iannone Writes a Riveting Rivalry
The play is the fourth in her Edwin Booth Play Cycle, Angela Iannone’s The Seeds of Banquo chronicles the great American actor’s 1870 production of Macbeth. Despite its tragic subject matter, the script is never heavy handed and humorous mo... more
Aug 18, 2015 10:44 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Art of Murder
In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more
Oct 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee