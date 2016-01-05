Sashimi
Where Thai and Sushi Come Together
Rice N Roll Bistro, the newest in the row of ethnic restaurants on Farwell Avenue, is a great addition to the East Side. The Asian fusion of sushi and Thai is a great combination with many choices. more
Jan 5, 2016 9:25 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
A Local Favorite for Sushi
For the past five years Kiku has been one of Milwaukee’s favorite sushi restaurants. A frequent entry in the Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee Readers’ Choice Awards, Kiku was voted Best Japanese Restaurant several times. Located on the b... more
May 21, 2014 2:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Fushimi: All You Can Eat Sushi
The recently opened Fushimi Sushi Buffet is a restaurant where you may want to linger for a while. It’s located in a place where chicken wings were once sold and, happily, the new interior is unrecognizable. Just off the entry is a pleasant... more
Jan 29, 2013 2:02 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sake Tumi Stands Out From the Crowd
Situated on the block of Milwaukee Street between Wisconsin and Mason, part of a thriving scene of bars and restaurants, is Sake Tumi. The centerpiece of the restaurant is a long sushi bar that dominates the dining area. Sake Tumi's origina... more
Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview