Sassy Mamas
Taste Of The Ward Comes To The Skylight Music Theatre
Photo Courtesy of Skylight Music TheatreThe Skylight Music Theatre will play host to the Taste ofthe Ward culinary event on Thursday Jan. 14. The event will run from 6 p.m. to8 p.m. Billing itself as “a one-of-a-kind culinary event”, s.. more
Jan 7, 2016 4:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Indulge at Milwaukee's Top Buffets
Photo courtesy of Scott Feldstein, Flickr CCEveryone says the new year is all about resolutions. Eatingbetter and getting in shape are usually at the top of those lists. That mightmean that pigging out at a buffet would be something to avoid. Bu.. more
Jan 6, 2016 8:55 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Chocolate and Ice Cream in Wauwatosa
Chocolate on its own is bliss. Ice cream? Even better. Putthem together and you get Indulgence Chocolatier’s third retail location set to opennext spring in East Tosa (6538 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa). The chocolate companyis teaming up with the .. more
Nov 11, 2014 8:29 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
PhantomBar on Cathedral Square
Mazen Muna, owner of the Dogg Haus restaurants in Milwaukee, plans to openPhantomBar in spring of 2015. The space on Cathedral Square Park at 780 N.Jefferson St. will be ultramodern andsleek, according to Muna, and will focus on craft cocktails.. more
Nov 7, 2014 3:55 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Bruce Dern: A Memoir
Nov 3, 2014 1:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Art Carnival: Epic ’80s at Studio Lounge
AliceWilson’s Art Carnival series continues early next month with Epic’80s. The series features burlesque acts performing for an audience ofartists and others as paintings and drawings and other live art is made on thespot. Audience members ca.. more
Oct 24, 2014 8:30 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee’s CircleSwitch Releases DVD
The Milwaukee band CircleSwitch has produced an unusually elaborate DVD for a local band. As We Are begins with a documentary of CircleSwitch spliced together from band member interviews and concert footage. As summarized in those interviews, Circ.. more
Oct 23, 2014 12:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Bubblers Bring Bubble Soccer to Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bubblers, Inc., launched an Indiegogo fundraising campaign to raise $12,000 to bringthe sport of “Bubble Soccer” to Milwaukee and greater Southeast Wisconsin. A launch party will be hosted at CaféBenelux (436 N. Broadway) on Oct. 29.. more
Oct 23, 2014 12:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch... more
May 20, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate... more
May 19, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate... more
May 18, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy <i>Sassy... more
May 12, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate... more
May 11, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy Sassy more
Oct 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy Sassy more
Oct 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy Sassy more
May 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy more
May 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Marcus Center Plays Home to ‘Sassy Mamas’
As the stigma begins to lift on older women dating younger men, traditional gender roles start to shift as well. Hansberry-Sands Theatre Company explores some of the implications in its production of Celeste Bedford Walker’s Sassy Mamas. Th... more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy Sassy... more
May 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy Sassy more
May 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee