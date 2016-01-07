Sassy Mamas

RSS

Photo Courtesy of Skylight Music TheatreThe Skylight Music Theatre will play host to the Taste ofthe Ward culinary event on Thursday Jan. 14. The event will run from 6 p.m. to8 p.m. Billing itself as “a one-of-a-kind culinary event”, s.. more

Jan 7, 2016 4:23 PM Around MKE

Photo courtesy of Scott Feldstein, Flickr CCEveryone says the new year is all about resolutions. Eatingbetter and getting in shape are usually at the top of those lists. That mightmean that pigging out at a buffet would be something to avoid. Bu.. more

Jan 6, 2016 8:55 PM Around MKE

Chocolate on its own is bliss. Ice cream? Even better. Putthem together and you get Indulgence Chocolatier’s third retail location set to opennext spring in East Tosa (6538 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa). The chocolate companyis teaming up with the .. more

Nov 11, 2014 8:29 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Cathedral Square Park via Travel Wisconsin

Mazen Muna, owner of the Dogg Haus restaurants in Milwaukee, plans to openPhantomBar in spring of 2015. The space on Cathedral Square Park at 780 N.Jefferson St. will be ultramodern andsleek, according to Muna, and will focus on craft cocktails.. more

Nov 7, 2014 3:55 PM Around MKE

Nov 3, 2014 1:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

AliceWilson’s Art Carnival series continues early next month with Epic’80s. The series features burlesque acts performing for an audience ofartists and others as paintings and drawings and other live art is made on thespot. Audience members ca.. more

Oct 24, 2014 8:30 AM Theater

The Milwaukee band CircleSwitch has produced an unusually elaborate DVD for a local band. As We Are begins with a documentary of CircleSwitch spliced together from band member interviews and concert footage. As summarized in those interviews, Circ.. more

Oct 23, 2014 12:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

Milwaukee Bubblers, Inc., launched an Indiegogo fundraising campaign to raise $12,000 to bringthe sport of “Bubble Soccer” to Milwaukee and greater Southeast Wisconsin. A launch party will be hosted at CaféBenelux (436 N. Broadway) on Oct. 29.. more

Oct 23, 2014 12:30 PM Around MKE

As the stigma begins to lift on older women dating younger men, traditional gender roles start to shift as well. Hansberry-Sands Theatre Company explores some of the implications in its production of Celeste Bedford Walker’s Sassy Mamas. Th... more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

