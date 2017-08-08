RSS

Sat. Nite Duets

Photo credit: Josh Evert

Inspired by Madison’s Smart Studios, three Milwaukee musicians started their own studio, with an emphasis on affordability. more

Aug 8, 2017 3:15 PM Local Music

This Saturday, March 18, the tallest building in Wisconsinwill serve as a vertical race track so that a few thousand area residents canhave a good time getting high and raising money for a great cause. It’s the 8thannual Milwaukee Fight fo.. more

Mar 13, 2017 4:53 PM Around MKE

From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more

Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Music Feature

The latest release from Milwaukee indie heroes Sat. Nite Duets captures their evolving thoughts on being in a band. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:55 PM Music Feature

Milwaukee indie-rock mainstays Sat. Nite Duets have announced they'll release a new album with the awesomely apt title Air Guitar this fall. Ahead of its Sept. 16 release, the group has posted a new single from the record, and it's one of the most.. more

Jun 28, 2016 2:39 PM On Music

Marvel characters fight each other on stage, “Making a Murderer” lawyers discuss justice and The Who make a rare Milwaukee stop. more

Mar 15, 2016 4:53 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more

Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Photo credit: Maggie Vaughn

Crowds spilled onto the street for High Dive’s grand opening party featuring the Sat. Nite Duets and a high-concept Fatty Acids side project. more

Aug 24, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

facebook.com/midnightreruns

The transcendently hooky Milwaukee rock quartet Midnight Reruns will play the show they were born to play this Saturday when they open for one of their primary muses, The Replacements, at the Rave. And ahead of that show they've got some new music.. more

Apr 27, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

One gets the sense that Milwaukee’s Sat. Nite Duets aren’t a band that imposes a lot of rules and restrictions on themselves. Over the last couple of years the group has leaped from the grab-bag prog of 2013’s Electric Manland to the tight, bubble.. more

Nov 4, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Being the best holiday, Halloween often presents discerning concertgoers with some challenging decisions. more

Nov 3, 2014 11:30 AM Concert Reviews

When we last heard from Milwaukee's Sat. Nite Duets, on their 2013 album Electric Manland , they were venturing in some strange new places. That record was utterly wild, a proggy, synth-squiggled freakout dizzy with digressive genre shifts. So did.. more

Jul 2, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

  In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. Milwaukee’s Sat Nite Duets have been active for the l,Music Feature more

Feb 20, 2014 5:00 PM Music Feature

Tribute shows are a dime a dozen on just about any concert calendar, but they usually don’t offer much in the way of variety, mostly sticking to big, marketable musical brands—your Elvises, Beatles and Pink more

Dec 26, 2013 2:32 AM Local Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, outgoing A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're celebrating the best Milwaukee music of 2013. We play some of our favorite tracks fro.. more

Dec 12, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

It was only a decade ago that music videos were an unthinkable luxury for most bands. There was an air of exclusivity to them: Unless you were on a label with a decent promotional budget or had a film major in your band, you probably weren't going.. more

Nov 12, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

There’s nothing wrong with exploring more serious terrain, of course, but it’s something to be thankful for that many of the bands currently making waves on the city’s rock scene have a well-,Concert Reviews more

Oct 28, 2013 12:01 PM Concert Reviews

Remember when Sat. Nite Duets debuted a few years ago and all anybody could do was compare them to Pavement? It seemed as apt a point of reference as any at the time, but it doesn't even begin to do justice to the hyped-up, jittery, shape-shifting.. more

Oct 24, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

As a general rule, college bands are not built to last. Most break up quickly, as band members’ interests drift or other commitments get in the way; only the most dedicated last much past graduation, when day jobs more

Sep 4, 2013 12:38 AM Local Music

Milwaukee's Ritalin-popping indie-pop ensemble The Fatty Acids will have a new reason to play out several times a week this fall. They're releasing a new album Boléro at a show at the Pabst Theater featuring local kindred spirits Sat. Nite Duets a.. more

Jul 15, 2013 1:00 PM On Music

