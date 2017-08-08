Sat. Nite Duets
Silver City Studios Lets Milwaukee Bands Record on the Cheap
Inspired by Madison’s Smart Studios, three Milwaukee musicians started their own studio, with an emphasis on affordability. more
Aug 8, 2017 3:15 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
Climb to the Top of Milwaukee For a Great Cause
This Saturday, March 18, the tallest building in Wisconsinwill serve as a vertical race track so that a few thousand area residents canhave a good time getting high and raising money for a great cause. It’s the 8thannual Milwaukee Fight fo.. more
Mar 13, 2017 4:53 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2016
From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more
Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Sat. Nite Duets Put Themselves Out There
The latest release from Milwaukee indie heroes Sat. Nite Duets captures their evolving thoughts on being in a band. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Kick Back With The New Sat. Nite Duets Single, "TAFKA Salieri"
Milwaukee indie-rock mainstays Sat. Nite Duets have announced they'll release a new album with the awesomely apt title Air Guitar this fall. Ahead of its Sept. 16 release, the group has posted a new single from the record, and it's one of the most.. more
Jun 28, 2016 2:39 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: March 17-23
Marvel characters fight each other on stage, “Making a Murderer” lawyers discuss justice and The Who make a rare Milwaukee stop. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Local Coverage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more
Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Sat. Nite Duets w/ The Rockbirds (From Rockford) @ High Dive
Crowds spilled onto the street for High Dive’s grand opening party featuring the Sat. Nite Duets and a high-concept Fatty Acids side project. more
Aug 24, 2015 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Stream the New Midnight Reruns EP, 'Get Me Out'
The transcendently hooky Milwaukee rock quartet Midnight Reruns will play the show they were born to play this Saturday when they open for one of their primary muses, The Replacements, at the Rave. And ahead of that show they've got some new music.. more
Apr 27, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sat. Nite Duets' Stephen Strupp Goes Acoustic on His Solo Debut "Danke Für Das Gilt"
One gets the sense that Milwaukee’s Sat. Nite Duets aren’t a band that imposes a lot of rules and restrictions on themselves. Over the last couple of years the group has leaped from the grab-bag prog of 2013’s Electric Manland to the tight, bubble.. more
Nov 4, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jaill w/ Platinum Boys, Sat. Nite Duets and Midnight Reruns @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Being the best holiday, Halloween often presents discerning concertgoers with some challenging decisions. more
Nov 3, 2014 11:30 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Stream Sat. Nite Duets' Scuzzy, Addictive New EP, "Los DJs"
When we last heard from Milwaukee's Sat. Nite Duets, on their 2013 album Electric Manland , they were venturing in some strange new places. That record was utterly wild, a proggy, synth-squiggled freakout dizzy with digressive genre shifts. So did.. more
Jul 2, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Influenced: Sat. Nite Duets Recall Their Days of Weezer Message Boards
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. Milwaukee’s Sat Nite Duets have been active for the l,Music Feature more
Feb 20, 2014 5:00 PM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
Milwaukee Musicians Honor Big Star
Tribute shows are a dime a dozen on just about any concert calendar, but they usually don’t offer much in the way of variety, mostly sticking to big, marketable musical brands—your Elvises, Beatles and Pink more
Dec 26, 2013 2:32 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Music of 2013
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, outgoing A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're celebrating the best Milwaukee music of 2013. We play some of our favorite tracks fro.. more
Dec 12, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Music Video Roundup: Sat. Nite Duets, Like Like The The Death Death, Milo
It was only a decade ago that music videos were an unthinkable luxury for most bands. There was an air of exclusivity to them: Unless you were on a label with a decent promotional budget or had a film major in your band, you probably weren't going.. more
Nov 12, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sat. Nite Duets w/ Jaill @ Polish Falcon
There’s nothing wrong with exploring more serious terrain, of course, but it’s something to be thankful for that many of the bands currently making waves on the city’s rock scene have a well-,Concert Reviews more
Oct 28, 2013 12:01 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Stream Sat. Nite Duets' Wild New LP, "Electric Manland"
Remember when Sat. Nite Duets debuted a few years ago and all anybody could do was compare them to Pavement? It seemed as apt a point of reference as any at the time, but it doesn't even begin to do justice to the hyped-up, jittery, shape-shifting.. more
Oct 24, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Fatty Acids’ Indie-Pop Circus
As a general rule, college bands are not built to last. Most break up quickly, as band members’ interests drift or other commitments get in the way; only the most dedicated last much past graduation, when day jobs more
Sep 4, 2013 12:38 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Fatty Acids Premiere New Single, Announce LP Release Show at the Pabst
Milwaukee's Ritalin-popping indie-pop ensemble The Fatty Acids will have a new reason to play out several times a week this fall. They're releasing a new album Boléro at a show at the Pabst Theater featuring local kindred spirits Sat. Nite Duets a.. more
Jul 15, 2013 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music