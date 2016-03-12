RSS

Satellite Crepes

12662465_1763234623896083_4641383394251144618_n.jpg.jpe

New York has become a symbol in ways that might not have been previously anticipated. The bewildering social difficulties in a “city that never sleeps,” have grown from a metropolitan condition to the condition of life in a modern world of .. more

Mar 12, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

The climactic conclusion of the original Planet of the Apes is hard to top, but that hasn\'t stopped Hollywood from trying. That head shot of the Statue of Liberty, rearing from the sands of time, triggered a series of sequels that milked the st.. more

Nov 28, 2011 1:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

The solar-powered Satellite Crepes cart can be spotted orbiting around the city of Milwaukee, stopping at lunch, dinner and bar time to serve the hungry hordes on the campuses of local universities, at community gatherings and outside crowd... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

blogimage7610.jpe

Canone object contain an object larger than itself? This isn’t a Buddhistkoan, but Satellite Crepes is the subject of a documentary on YouTube, and can be found on Facebook ,Eat/Drink more

Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES