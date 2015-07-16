Satellite Love
Maritime Debut Their New Single, "Satellite Love"
It's been four years since Milwaukee indie-rockers Maritime released their fourth album Human Hearts, their best yet, and they've got a new one on the way. The band will release Magnetic Bodies/Maps Of Bones on Oct. 16 on Dangerbird Records, and t.. more
Jul 16, 2015 7:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Meklit & Quinn
On their self-titled debut album, singer-songwriter Meklit Hadero and vocalist-instrumentalist Quinn DeVeaux partner on an accomplished collection of originals and covers. The music melts through genre boundaries... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Hanson w/ Rooney
Since their “MMMBop” 15-minutes expired and they were dropped by their label, the band Hanson has become a walking survival guide for one-hit wonders. They've since toured and recorded as an independent band, mining their minor celebrity more
Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee