Saturday Night Live
Randy Rainbow at PrideFest
The Trump administration has inspired comedy and creative resistance, including the work of Randy Rainbow. more
May 23, 2017 3:13 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV 1 Comments
Recently Released 8.18.15
The documentary I Am Chris Farley features reminiscences by Adam Sandler, David Spade, Mike Myers, Christina Applegate and other stars who shared the spotlight with the rotund, double-chinned comic on “Saturday Night Live.” more
Aug 18, 2015 11:34 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
This Week in Milwaukee: May 15-21
Aziz Ansari, Street Eats, Slayer and more! more
May 14, 2014 4:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Q&A: Comedian Hannibal Buress Talks Voiceover Work, 'Chozen' and 'Bob's Burgers'
Hannibal Buress has done it all in world of comedy. The former “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” scribe left the writer’s desk behind to focus on stand-up in 2010. His 2012 Comedy Centr,Comedy Reviews more
Feb 19, 2014 10:59 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
TV on the Radio on SNL
Two thoughts: 1. Good lord Saturday Night Live's mix was awful again. It sounds like it was recorded on a cell phone. In a basement parking garage. With low battery life. This is why artists like Bruce Springsteen use pre-recorded tracks wh.. more
Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lakefront Festival of the Arts
With over 170 artists exhibiting and selling their wares, art is obviously the main draw at the Lakefront Festival of the Arts, but the festival’s entertainment line-up also offers a high-culture res,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee