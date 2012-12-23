Saturday
Dustin Diamond Revisits The ’90s
It’s been an inglorious run for Dustin Diamond post-“Saved by the Bell.” Since waving goodbye to the show in 2000, Diamond has appeared on seemingly any reality show that would have him, including “Celebrity Boxing” more
Dec 23, 2012 8:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Recap: A Damp Day of New Music at Pitchfork
In its early years, the Pitchfork Music Festival dedicated its first night to bands performing classic albums in their entirety, a then-novel format with a nostalgic bent that didn\'t fully square with the editorial philosophy of the website behin.. more
Jul 16, 2012 1:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brian Wilson
As the visionary songwriter and producer of The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson created some of the landmark recordings of the 1960s, including Pet Sounds and the legendarily unreleased Smile, and generally brought the sunny, harmony laden “C,Toda... more
Oct 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Danny Price and The Loose Change
Let’srunthrough it Danny Price and The Loose Change perform April 4 with Eat The Mystery, Corruptable and Hig ,Local Music more
Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
Earth Talk
Dear EarthTalk:My New Year's resolution is to reduce my "carbon footprint" to helpfig —Carrie ,News Features more
Jan 3, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
College Basketball
There are two big basketball games for fans to pick from tonight: The UW-Milwaukee Panthe Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments