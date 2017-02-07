Saudi Arabia
The Poisoned Well: Empire and its Legacy in the Middle East (Oxford University Press), by Roger Hardy
Experts on each of the nations included in Roger Hardy’s chronicle of Middle East politics, The Poisoned Well: Empire and its Legacy in the Middle East, will probably find something omitted or amiss in his country-by-country assessment. Eve... more
Feb 7, 2017 2:41 PM David Luhrssen Books
Historian Andrew J. Bacevich on 'America's War for the Greater Middle East'
In the bestselling book, America’s War for the Greater Middle East: A Military History, military historian and author Andrew J. Bacevich looks back on numerous examples from the past four decades of seemingly sundry individual conflicts tha... more
Jan 3, 2017 1:56 PM Jenni Herrick Books
'Most Antagonistic' Toward Israel?
When Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina recently warned on national television that Chuck Hagel "would be the most antagonistic secretary of defense toward the state of Israel in our nation's history more
Jan 14, 2013 1:46 PM Joe Conason News Features
Best of Enemies: A History of US and Middle East Relations, Part One: 1783-1953 (Abrams), by Jean-Pierre Filiu and David B.
History told as a graphic novel is nothing new, but Best of Enemies is a singular accomplishment, packing episodes little known and less understood into striking black-and-white frames crowded with imagery and ideas. The imaginative landsca... more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books