Saudi Arabia

Experts on each of the nations included in Roger Hardy’s chronicle of Middle East politics, The Poisoned Well: Empire and its Legacy in the Middle East, will probably find something omitted or amiss in his country-by-country assessment. Eve... more

Feb 7, 2017 2:41 PM Books

In the bestselling book, America’s War for the Greater Middle East: A Military History, military historian and author Andrew J. Bacevich looks back on numerous examples from the past four decades of seemingly sundry individual conflicts tha... more

Jan 3, 2017 1:56 PM Books

When Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina recently warned on national television that Chuck Hagel "would be the most antagonistic secretary of defense toward the state of Israel in our nation's history more

Jan 14, 2013 1:46 PM News Features

History told as a graphic novel is nothing new, but Best of Enemies is a singular accomplishment, packing episodes little known and less understood into striking black-and-white frames crowded with imagery and ideas. The imaginative landsca... more

Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Books

