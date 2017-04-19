Sausage
Stein & Dine 2017 Festival Guide
Stein & Dine 2017 Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 1pm-2pm (VIP) and 2pm-6pm (GA) Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center
Apr 19, 2017 1:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Stein & Dine 2 Comments
The Vanguard Will Bring Quick Gourmet Sausages to Bay View
For being one of the city’s most bar-dense neighborhoods, Bay View doesn’toffer much in the way of late-night food. That will change a bit this summerwhen The Vanguard opens at 2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., in the former Home Barlocation.The bar a.. more
Apr 2, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Stein & Dine
Marrying delicious craft beer, tasty artisan cheese and mouth-watering sausage, the Shepherd Express’ first annual Stein & Dine festival on Saturday, April 27, promises to satisfy all food and drink cravings with the best more
Apr 9, 2013 11:26 PM Amanda Sullivan Stein & Dine
Parthenon Foods’ International Flavor
Parthenon Foods (9131 W. Cleveland Ave., West Allis) is located in a quiet residential neighborhood. The name implies Greek foods, but the items here have a far wider range. You will find jars of Serbian ajvar, Hungarian hot more
Nov 6, 2012 1:43 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Riverwest Welcomes Scardina Specialties
Peter and Maria Scardina recently opened Scardina Specialties (822 E. Chambers St.), a small deli in Riverwest. It is located in the building that was the original home of the Lakefront Brewery. Display cases are filled with a selection of... more
Sep 12, 2012 2:28 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sababa Adds Bar and Lounge Area
Ed Wahhab, a successful graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, ultimately found the restaurant business preferable to nuclear engineering. In 2007, he opened Sababa, a casual café that mainly catered to... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Glendale's Spot for Gourmet Sandwiches
“Comfort food doesn't have to be unhealthy” is the motto at Dr. Dawg (6969 N. Port Washington Road), located in Glendale Market. This fast-food gourmet sandwich restaurant, with indoor and outdoor seating, goes out of its way to be invent more
Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Danielle Stevens Dining Preview
Fritz's Tasty, Affordable Serbian Fare
The exterior of Fritz's Pub looks like many corner bars in Milwaukee. And upon entering, it still fits the bill, with its dark, windowless interior, sheet-paneling walls and imitation brick. But Fritz's menu, which includes some Serbian ite... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Klement's Gluten-Free Overhaul
Klement's Sausage Co. has given its pre-cooked sausage line a health-conscious makeover. The sausages are now free of gluten and monosodium glutamate (MSG), and most have no added nitrites or nitrates... more
Jul 7, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview 1 Comments
Sausage, Beer and Kraut
Milwaukee's German heritage goes back centuries. Options for dining out on food from the fatherland, however, tend to be pricy. The Old German Beer Hall bucks the trend by offering a less expensive place to sample the cuisine of one of the ... more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Laarks w/ Conrad Plymouth and Surgeons In Heat
