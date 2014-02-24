RSS

Summerfest's latest Marcus Amphitheater announcement is a two-fer: Fall Out Boy and Paramore will co-headline the stage on Saturday, July 5 as part of their "Monumentour," the festival announced today. Both emo acts are coming off of 2013 albums t.. more

Feb 24, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Kiri Lin

The most fascinating question about the Fall Out Boy reunion wasn’t why the band finally made amends—another album seemed inevitable after singer Patrick Stump dubbed the break an indefinite hia,Concert Reviews more

Dec 19, 2013 11:36 AM Concert Reviews

Fall Out Boy's reunion has been going swimmingly. This year the divisive emo band regrouped for a well-received new album, Save Rock and Roll , and a whole bunch of tour dates, including a sold-out show at the Rave in May. Now Milwaukee fans who w.. more

Oct 28, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

