Save Rock And Roll
Fall Out Boy and Paramore Will Co-Headline the Marcus Amphitheater
Summerfest's latest Marcus Amphitheater announcement is a two-fer: Fall Out Boy and Paramore will co-headline the stage on Saturday, July 5 as part of their "Monumentour," the festival announced today. Both emo acts are coming off of 2013 albums t.. more
Feb 24, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Fall Out Boy @ The Rave
The most fascinating question about the Fall Out Boy reunion wasn’t why the band finally made amends—another album seemed inevitable after singer Patrick Stump dubbed the break an indefinite hia,Concert Reviews more
Dec 19, 2013 11:36 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Fall Out Boy Will Headline 103.7's KISSmas Bash at The Rave
Fall Out Boy's reunion has been going swimmingly. This year the divisive emo band regrouped for a well-received new album, Save Rock and Roll , and a whole bunch of tour dates, including a sold-out show at the Rave in May. Now Milwaukee fans who w.. more
Oct 28, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pfister Artist Katie Musolff
In 2004, Milwaukee’s Katie Musolff graduated from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) with a BFA in painting. Today, Musolff is making quite a name for herself. Speaking of her name, the young, well-known more
Mar 2, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Off the Cuff
Welcome, You Bum
Thorntontopped the list of applicants in a nationwide search conducted by aprofessional MilwaukeeJournal Sentinel ,Taking Liberties more
Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments