Saved By The Bell
Today in "What The Hell?": Mr. Belding Will Be At Brewers on Deck
Dozens of Milwaukee Brewers players, coaches and alumni will appear at the Wisconsin Center on Sunday as part of the team's annual fan event Brewers On Deck, but on that crowded roster there's one name that stands out: Dennis Haskins. If that name.. more
Jan 23, 2014 7:30 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Dustin Diamond Revisits The ’90s
It’s been an inglorious run for Dustin Diamond post-“Saved by the Bell.” Since waving goodbye to the show in 2000, Diamond has appeared on seemingly any reality show that would have him, including “Celebrity Boxing” more
Dec 23, 2012 8:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
St. Vincent @ The Pabst Theater
Annie Clark must have a thing for Milwaukee. The St. Vincent starlet has stopped here three times since June. "You are the shining gem of the Midwest," Clark told the city—charm is a quality that comes easy to her. Her latest gig Wednesday more
Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews