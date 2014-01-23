RSS

Dozens of Milwaukee Brewers players, coaches and alumni will appear at the Wisconsin Center on Sunday as part of the team's annual fan event Brewers On Deck, but on that crowded roster there's one name that stands out: Dennis Haskins. If that name.. more

Jan 23, 2014 7:30 PM Around MKE

It’s been an inglorious run for Dustin Diamond post-“Saved by the Bell.” Since waving goodbye to the show in 2000, Diamond has appeared on seemingly any reality show that would have him, including “Celebrity Boxing” more

Dec 23, 2012 8:49 PM Music Feature

Annie Clark must have a thing for Milwaukee. The St. Vincent starlet has stopped here three times since June. "You are the shining gem of the Midwest," Clark told the city—charm is a quality that comes easy to her. Her latest gig Wednesday more

Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

