Saxophone
The Exotic World of Max Devereaux
Milwaukee’s Max Devereaux is determined to keep releasing decadent, oddball pop albums, even if hardly anybody is listening more
Dec 20, 2016 2:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Dosh w/ Sample & Fold and Chris Weller @ Cactus Club
Three inventive experimental acts, including the Milwaukee electronic trio Sample & Fold, brought form-defying sets to the Cactus Club. more
Dec 1, 2016 1:32 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Jazz Great Steve Cole to Play Mr. J's Lounge
Milwaukee's newest jazz club, Mr. J's Jazz Lounge, has been building up a solid track record for putting on great shows.This Friday may be their biggest get yet, as celebrated jazz saxophonist Steve Cole makes his first appearance at Mr. J's.Steve.. more
Jul 13, 2015 9:19 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Gary Smulyan
From the opening number—the insistent, jumpy, lock-step strut of the Stevie Wonder hit “Sunny”—it's clear that Gary Smulyan's latest quartet offering is far from just another saxophone album. In fact, the baritone master more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Melissa Etheridge
The daughter of a psychology teacher and a computer consultant, rock singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge attended Boston’s Berklee College of Music before heading to Los Angeles to pursue a music career. Signed by Island Records...The daugh... more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee