RSS

Saxophone

musicgateway_maxdevereaux_bymichaelsodnik.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Max Devereaux is determined to keep releasing decadent, oddball pop albums, even if hardly anybody is listening more

Dec 20, 2016 2:44 PM Music Feature

dosh.jpg.jpe

Three inventive experimental acts, including the Milwaukee electronic trio Sample & Fold, brought form-defying sets to the Cactus Club. more

Dec 1, 2016 1:32 PM Concert Reviews

steve cole 2.jpg.jpe

Reverbnation.com

Milwaukee's newest jazz club, Mr. J's Jazz Lounge, has been building up a solid track record for putting on great shows.This Friday may be their biggest get yet, as celebrated jazz saxophonist Steve Cole makes his first appearance at Mr. J's.Steve.. more

Jul 13, 2015 9:19 PM Sponsored Content

blogimage18198.jpe

From the opening number—the insistent, jumpy, lock-step strut of the Stevie Wonder hit “Sunny”—it's clear that Gary Smulyan's latest quartet offering is far from just another saxophone album. In fact, the baritone master more

Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage11838.jpe

The daughter of a psychology teacher and a computer consultant, rock singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge attended Boston’s Berklee College of Music before heading to Los Angeles to pursue a music career. Signed by Island Records...The daugh... more

Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES