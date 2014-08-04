Sayth
Webster X w/ WC Tank, Sayth, Birong and Conundrum @ Mad Planet
To the trained eye there are plenty of indications that a show is going to disappoint, no matter how much you’d like to see the headliners, and yet a little self-delusion goes a long way. Take th,Concert Reviews more
Aug 4, 2014 3:34 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Rock County Folk Symposium Brings Experimental Music to the Woods
The Rock County Folk Symposium is celebrating its fifth anniversary in August,but you can be forgiven if you’ve never heard of it before. Until now theJanesville-area music festival has been a fairly small affair, hosted on aprivate farm that c.. more
Jul 29, 2014 3:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Soulstice Captures ‘Steel Magnolias’
Directing a quality show on a small scale requires a balancing act. For many local theater directors, the biggest challenge comes in knowing the best way to make use of limited resources. With Soulstice Theatre’s production of Robert Harlin... more
Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater