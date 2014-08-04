RSS

Sayth

webster x.jpg.jpe

To the trained eye there are plenty of indications that a show is going to disappoint, no matter how much you’d like to see the headliners, and yet a little self-delusion goes a long way. Take th,Concert Reviews more

Aug 4, 2014 3:34 PM Concert Reviews

The Rock County Folk Symposium is celebrating its fifth anniversary in August,but you can be forgiven if you’ve never heard of it before. Until now theJanesville-area music festival has been a fairly small affair, hosted on aprivate farm that c.. more

Jul 29, 2014 3:15 PM On Music 1 Comments

Directing a quality show on a small scale requires a balancing act. For many local theater directors, the biggest challenge comes in knowing the best way to make use of limited resources. With Soulstice Theatre’s production of Robert Harlin... more

Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES