RSS

Saz'S State House

craftycowbcb.jpg.jpe

There's been a buildup of miscellaneous restaurant and bar news lately, so here's the latest mishmash to keep you updated. more

Mar 10, 2017 1:27 PM Brew City Booze

sazs.jpg.jpe

Known for stellar barbecue, festival-famous summertimestaples, community contributions and a quintessential Milwaukee presence, Saz’sHospitality Group celebrates 40 years at its flagship Saz’s State House withfood and drink specials and .. more

Feb 26, 2016 8:42 PM Around MKE

sazs chili.jpg.jpe

National Chili Day, observed the fourth Thursday of every February,is meant to warm your soul and lessen the bite of the cold, long winter. So whatbetter place to celebrate this delicious occasion than at Saz’s State House on55th and State?Saz’.. more

Feb 25, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage12538.jpe

Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer more

Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10026.jpe

Shrinking budgets have forced states around the country to finally stop wasting taxpayer money by imprisoning nonviolent offenders and turning small-time lawbreakers into hardened, more dangerous criminals.It’s one of the few examples where... more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES