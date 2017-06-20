Saz'S
Looking Back at 50 Years of Summerfest
Longtime Summerfest board member Howard Schnoll recalls the birth and evolution of Summerfest over the past 50 years. more
Jun 20, 2017 4:52 PM David Luhrssen News Features
13 Must-try New Foods at Summerfest
Summerfest recently revealed this year's new food lineup, and there's practically a new item for each of the fest's 50 years in business. I was able to try some of the new foods at,Brew City Booze more
Jun 8, 2017 1:14 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Saz’s Introduces A New Spin on the Mozzarella Stick
Saz’s is introducing two new, spicier takes on the classicmozzarella stick, Jalapeño Mozzarella Sticks and Leinenkugel’s Kettle BrauBeer-Battered Pepper Jack Sticks, to its product line currently available inover 250 Wisconsin stores. .. more
Nov 9, 2016 9:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Saz’s Celebrates 40 Years in Milwaukee with Specials and Live Music
Known for stellar barbecue, festival-famous summertimestaples, community contributions and a quintessential Milwaukee presence, Saz’sHospitality Group celebrates 40 years at its flagship Saz’s State House withfood and drink specials and .. more
Feb 26, 2016 8:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Savoring State Fair's Foods on a Stick
It's that wonderful time of year again, when people come together over their love of cream puffs, washed up 90s bands and auctioning cattle. As per usual, crazy fair foods are making the headlines,,Eat/Drink more
Aug 7, 2015 2:59 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Bloody Marys for Bleeding Disorders
Rustico's Bloody MaryMilwaukee's Best Bloody 2015 was held this pastSunday, March 22 at Turner Hall Ballroom. The event, similar to other BloodyMary tastings and competitions in this city, is an annual fundraiser for theGreat Lake Hemophilia.. more
Mar 23, 2015 8:35 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 2 Comments
Did Someone Say Free Chili at Saz’s?
National Chili Day, observed the fourth Thursday of every February,is meant to warm your soul and lessen the bite of the cold, long winter. So whatbetter place to celebrate this delicious occasion than at Saz’s State House on55th and State?Saz’.. more
Feb 25, 2014 12:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Not Just Food On-a-Stick: What’s New to Eat at State Fair
While many State Fair attendees return year after year for traditional favorites like the famous cream puffs, baked potatoes and pork chop sandwiches, others can’t more
Jul 29, 2013 5:32 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
What's New at Summerfest?
At least one new food item is guaranteed to create a spectacle at Summerfest this year. Martino's, a longtime staple of the festival's Miller Lite Oasis area, is now selling a nearly 2-foot-long Chicago hot dog, a 1-pound link heaping with ... more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Hangover Tailgate
Looking for a place to watch the big game on New Year's Day? Kenadee's is hosting at Hangover Tailgate starting at 3pm. Watch the Rose Bowl Game (3:30pm) and later the UFC match, Edgar vs. Maynard at 9pm! Enjoy $3 Badger Bombs, $5 Bloody Ma... more
Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
My Name is Asher Lev
Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer more
Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Puddle of Mudd
Few post-grunge bands have been more committed to Nirvana’s legacy than Puddle of Mudd, and few bands have so brazenly misunderstood that legacy. Drawing from the numbskull sentiments of Fred Durst more than the satirical screeds of Kurt more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fear of Minor Offenders
Shrinking budgets have forced states around the country to finally stop wasting taxpayer money by imprisoning nonviolent offenders and turning small-time lawbreakers into hardened, more dangerous criminals.It’s one of the few examples where... more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments