Scallops Hotel

musicgateway_milo_bykristinapedersen.jpg.jpe

With sacrificing his inherent whimsy, Milo wrestles with ugly truths on his incensed new album, “Who Told You To Think??!!?!?!?" more

Aug 8, 2017 3:24 PM Music Feature

soul low.jpg.jpe

Soul Low

Last night's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards nearly doubled as a showcase for the Milwaukee label Gloss Records, with performances from four of its acts—NO/NO, Soul Low, D'Amato and GGOOLLDD—in addition to a fiery, confrontational set from Milwaukee.. more

Dec 2, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

localmusic.jpg.jpe

For his race-minded latest album, Milwaukee rapper Milo set out to make “an album sourced in rage." more

Sep 22, 2015 11:13 PM Local Music

