Scallops Hotel
Milo is Rapping About Survival
With sacrificing his inherent whimsy, Milo wrestles with ugly truths on his incensed new album, “Who Told You To Think??!!?!?!?" more
Aug 8, 2017 3:24 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Soul Low, GGOOLLDD and Lex Allen Take Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Last night's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards nearly doubled as a showcase for the Milwaukee label Gloss Records, with performances from four of its acts—NO/NO, Soul Low, D'Amato and GGOOLLDD—in addition to a fiery, confrontational set from Milwaukee.. more
Dec 2, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milo Channels Rage into Poetry on ‘So The Flies Don’t Come’
For his race-minded latest album, Milwaukee rapper Milo set out to make “an album sourced in rage." more
Sep 22, 2015 11:13 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Scott Jensen Agrees to a Plea Deal
After an eight-year saga, the disposition of the last case in the state legislative “caucus scandal” was finalized when former Republican Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen agreed to a plea deal. Jensen had been convicted of three felonies and a... more
Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments