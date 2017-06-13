Scarlett Johansson
Film Clips: June 15, 2017
Jun 13, 2017 1:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
‘Civil War’ Among the Superheroes
'Civil War' Among the Superheroes

Captain America: Civil War can be read as a rumination on the classic ethical question of what to do with evildoers. Can you carefully calibrate your response in thwarting them or do you risk becoming as they are, careless of the cost in de...
May 3, 2016 2:23 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Barbershop: The Next Cut and More
In Barbershop: The Next Cut, Calvin's barbershop, now employing female beauticians as well as male barbers, is the setting for all kinds of fun and drama. A serious tone is taken when neighborhood crime threatens both the shop and local kid...
Apr 12, 2016 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
The Avengers are Back!
The Avengers regroup to save the world from Ultron, a destructive artificial intelligence.
Apr 28, 2015 9:15 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Out on Digital: Lucy
Morgan Freeman raises the gravitas level as an evolutionary biologist investigating the untapped potential of the human brain. Scarlett Johansson is well cast as a student who ingests a new drug
Mar 9, 2015 12:25 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Aug. 7
Scarlett Johansson plays a stiletto-heeled extraterrestrial sexual predator, luring young men into an erotic dance of death. British director Jonathan Glazer (Birth) produced a visually astonishing film, acutely aware of light and sound (as...
Aug 8, 2014 1:19 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Clips: July 24
Rob Reiner directs a feel-good comedy targeting the senior set, a crowd possessing the time and money to frequent movie theaters. Michael Douglas appears as Oren Little, an obnoxious Realtor planning to make one big
Jul 24, 2014 3:48 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Captain America: Winter Soldier
The sequels keep coming in the Marvel Comics universe; the superheroes get little time off between saving the world; and the supervillains—you've got to hand it to them—work just as hard as the heroes
Apr 7, 2014 1:22 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: April 4
Developing its characters more fully, this Captain America sequel takes place in the present day, two years after The Avengers. Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) feels he's an analog character in a digital age. He resides in Washin...
Apr 4, 2014 6:35 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Sept. 24
Critically acclaimed and grossing more than $250 million, it was a foregone conclusion that the animated Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs would spawn at least one sequel. However, chapter two re-"hashes" the original's plot, and seems o...
Sep 25, 2013 12:09 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Hitchcock
Alfred Hitchcock is having a midlife, make that a late-life, crisis. His latest movie, North by Northwest, is a smash hit and yet he is nagged by doubt. "But you're 60 years old," a reporter shouts out. "Shouldn't you just quit while
Dec 10, 2012 4:55 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Gomorrah
Gomorrah, the best seller by Italian journalist Roberto Saviano, isn't merely an investiga
May 25, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Hardy, Hart dye their hair to break out of slumps
Barcelona Summer (Vicky Cristina Barcelona)
For the fourth in a series of films made outside of his beloved New York, Woody All
Aug 19, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Woody Allen's Latest Film
For the fourth in a series of films made outside of his beloved New York, Woody Allen movies from Great Britain to sunnier climes. Set in Spain, Vicky Cristina Barcelona is an ocean away from his mature Manhattan comedies geographically, but emo..
Aug 17, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Scarlett Johansson
