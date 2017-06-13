RSS

Scarlett Johansson

filmclips-06152017.jpg.jpe

A quick review of some of the new movies to be released this week. more

Jun 13, 2017 1:35 PM Film Clips

captainamericacivilwar.jpg.jpe

Captain America: Civil War can be read as a rumination on the classic ethical question of what to do with evildoers. Can you carefully calibrate your response in thwarting them or do you risk becoming as they are, careless of the cost in de... more

May 3, 2016 2:23 PM Film Reviews

barbershop.jpg.jpe

In Barbershop: The Next Cut, Calvin’s barbershop, now employing female beauticians as well as male barbers, is the setting for all kinds of fun and drama. A serious tone is taken when neighborhood crime threatens both the shop and local kid... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:30 PM Film Clips

film_avengers_disney.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Disney

The Avengers regroup to save the world from Ultron, a destructive artificial intelligence. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:15 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

scarlett-lucy.jpg.jpe

Johanssonweb.org

Morgan Freeman raises the gravitas level as an evolutionary biologist investigating the untapped potential of the human brain. Scarlett Johansson is well cast as a student who ingests a new drug int,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Mar 9, 2015 12:25 PM Home Movies

Scarlett Johansson plays a stiletto-heeled extraterrestrial sexual predator, luring young men into an erotic dance of death. British director Jonathan Glazer (Birth) produced a visually astonishing film, acutely aware of light and sound (as... more

Aug 8, 2014 1:19 AM Home Movies

Rob Reiner directs a feel-good comedy targeting the senior set, a crowd possessing the time and money to frequent movie theaters. Michael Douglas appears as Oren Little, an obnoxious Realtor planning to make one big more

Jul 24, 2014 3:48 PM Film Clips

film.jpg.jpe

The sequels keep coming in the Marvel Comics universe; the superheroes get little time off between saving the world; and the supervillains—you’ve got to hand it to them—work just as hard as the heroes more

Apr 7, 2014 1:22 AM Film Reviews

Developing its characters more fully, this Captain America sequel takes place in the present day, two years after The Avengers. Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) feels he’s an analog character in a digital age. He resides in Washin... more

Apr 4, 2014 6:35 PM Film Clips

Critically acclaimed and grossing more than $250 million, it was a foregone conclusion that the animated Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs would spawn at least one sequel. However, chapter two re-“hashes” the original’s plot, and seems o... more

Sep 25, 2013 12:09 AM Film Clips

film.jpg.jpe

Alfred Hitchcock is having a midlife, make that a late-life, crisis. His latest movie, North by Northwest, is a smash hit and yet he is nagged by doubt. “But you’re 60 years old,” a reporter shouts out. “Shouldn’t you just quit while more

Dec 10, 2012 4:55 PM Film Reviews

blogimage6098.jpe

Gomorrah, the best seller by Italian journalist Roberto Saviano, isn't merely an investiga Gomorrah ,Film more

May 25, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

We all know ballplayers are superstitious, but this is a new one for me - especially from these two...JJ Hardy and Corey Hart went to the SALON yesterday and had their hair dyed black to try to change their mojo.I was in the car for the first two .. more

Apr 19, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

On April 6, 2001, the Brewers opened Miller Park against the Cincinnati Reds. What was the final score, and who was the Brewers' 8th inning hero that day?The Brewers won 5-4 on a solo home run by Richie Sexson.What numbers are retired for the Milw.. more

Feb 10, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3323.jpe

%uFFFD For the fourth in a series of films made outside of his beloved New York, Woody All Vicky Cristina ,Film more

Aug 19, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

For the fourth in a series of films made outside of his beloved New York, Woody Allen movies from Great Britain to sunnier climes. Set in Spain, Vicky Cristina Barcelona is an ocean away from his mature Manhattan comedies geographically, but emo.. more

Aug 17, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage2618.jpe

  Inbetween getting engaged to Van Wilder and filming a make-out session with Penélo need ,CD Reviews more

Jun 24, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage1422.jpe

Though the members of Mae routinely deny their categorization as an alternative Christian Singularity ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES