The Scarring Party W/ Sleeping I

Well,this was a long time coming. This morning, the ACLU, ACLU of Wisconsin andCovington & Burling filed afederal class action suit alleging that the Milwaukee Police Department’sstop and frisk policy is unconstitutional. Sinceimplementing .. more

Feb 22, 2017 6:31 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Overpass Light Brigade

Well that started off with a bang. As protesters gathered indowntown Milwaukee to protest the GOP’s harmful agenda on wages, immigrationand civil rights, the Republican candidates on stage for the presidentialdebate showed no regard for their c.. more

Nov 11, 2015 3:37 PM Daily Dose 17 Comments

Milwaukee’s The Scarring Party play the old-timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz and folk of the 1920s and ’30s—classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Although they&rsquo more

Jan 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

