The Scarring Party W/ Sleeping I
ACLU Sues Milwaukee for MPD's Stop and Frisk Program
Well,this was a long time coming. This morning, the ACLU, ACLU of Wisconsin andCovington & Burling filed afederal class action suit alleging that the Milwaukee Police Department’sstop and frisk policy is unconstitutional. Sinceimplementing .. more
Feb 22, 2017 6:31 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
What the GOP Candidates Got Wrong About the Minimum Wage
Well that started off with a bang. As protesters gathered indowntown Milwaukee to protest the GOP’s harmful agenda on wages, immigrationand civil rights, the Republican candidates on stage for the presidentialdebate showed no regard for their c.. more
Nov 11, 2015 3:37 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 17 Comments
The Scarring Party w/ Sleeping in the Aviary and Cartilage Party
Milwaukee’s The Scarring Party play the old-timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz and folk of the 1920s and ’30s—classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Although they&rsquo more
Jan 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Scarring Party w/ Sleeping in the Aviary, IfIHadAHiFi and Bismark
Milwaukee’s The Scarring Party play the old-timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz and folk of the 1920s and ’30s—classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Although they&rsquo more
Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee