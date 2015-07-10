Scarring Party
Sexpress Podcast: Exes and In-Laws
This time on the Sexpress podcast: Dating a girl who still hangs out with her exes, and the red flags of an unstable potential mother in-law.Also: A very good Ray Romano impression. Do you have a question for Tyler and Liz? Submit it in the c.. more
Jul 10, 2015 7:06 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
The Scarring Party Will Play Their Final Show in August
For a while, The Scarring Party were one of the most active and visible bands in Milwaukee's music scene, which is a weird thing to think about when you consider just how wonderfully bizarre they were. The group's deranged, black-humored fusion of.. more
May 28, 2015 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Heavy Hand Get Crass on ‘Northwoods Knives’
While all the players in Heavy Hand do time in other acts, it would be selling the band short to dismiss the Milwaukee-based band as a “side project.” In fact, the group’s debut LP, Northwoods Knives (out Aug. 26 on Latest Flame Records)... more
Jul 16, 2014 12:22 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Little Otik’s Existential Country Record
There are some records that have distinct seasonal feels. Slint’s Spiderland is reminiscent of an ominous fall evening, while Hüsker Dü’s New Day Rising sounds like a red-hot summer day. Closer to home, Startled more
Dec 5, 2012 4:07 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Inspector Lewis
British television continues to shine with bright moments for viewers of public television, and one of the brightest programs of recent years is “Inspector Lewis.” Most of Season 3 aired last month on MPTV and all five episodes are out on DVD. .. more
Oct 1, 2010 5:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Badger Hockey releases TV Schedule
2010–11 Men’s Hockey Schedule (Dates and times subject to change)DAY DATE OPPONENT All Times Central TV (Internet)ICE BREAKER TOURNAMENT (St. Louis)Friday Oct. 8 Boston University 8:30 p.m.Sunday Oct. 10 Notre Dame/Holy Cross 3 p.m... more
Sep 29, 2010 5:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Scarring Party’s Macabre Nods to Yesteryear
With their old-fashioned aesthetic, based on a quick glance at their MySpace page or a press photo, it’s perilously easy to misread Milwaukee’s doom-and-gloom purveyors The Scarring Party as traditional early folk revivalists, a mistake tha... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
German Fest
The largest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals, German Fest this year features dancers, polka, costumes, games of sheepshead, mask-carving activities, a blacksmith and genealogist, and almost criminally adorable dachshund races, but more
Jul 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Phantogram and the New Shape of Trip-Hop
I try to resist describing bands too much based on their influences, but for the rural New York duo Phantogram, it’s hard not to, since they draw from so many and find such striking ways to incorporate them all into something new. Their debut full.. more
Jan 21, 2010 5:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Swine Flu Update
Gov. Jim Doyle has just declared a public health emergency in Wisconsin. This doesnt mean that the swine flu is rampant in our state, although five probable cases have shown up in Wisconsin. The governor's declaration allows the state Department .. more
Apr 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Mar. 19 - Mar. 25
Thursday, March 19 Ben Folds w/ Jukebox the Ghost @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Withthe Ben Folds Five abortion bal,This Week in Milwaukee more
Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Scarring Party
Somebody in the parks department has a great sense of humor. Why else would they book one of the city’s most morose bands to play in the brightly lit, flora-filled halls of the city’s horticultural conservatory? The Scarring Party, a Milwau... more
Mar 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Asobi Seksu Turns the Volume Down, Way Down
I hate when this happens: A band improves by leaps and bounds between albums, with the implied promise of even better things to come—and then doesn't deliver. The latest offenders are Asobi Seksu, the beauty-seeking New York shoegaze band that thr.. more
Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cheap CD (test)
Three more finds from the endless piles of $1 CDs at Half Price Books on 8514 W. Brown Deer Rd:The Soup Roses – Hotwired (1992)Early ’90s alt-rockers weren’t much interested in dancing, at least not in America. But things were different in the .. more
Feb 16, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Dec. 11 - Dec. 17
,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Gallardo throwing simulated games
From the JSOnline.com Brewers Blog:...And here'san interesting little development. As I write this blog, right-handerYovani Gallardo is throwing a simulated game to a handful of Brewershitters. Gallardo has been out since May 1 with a torn AC.. more
Sep 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Edge of Classical
Bringing the feel of old Turner Hall back to life is Sofia Gubaidulina's Witty Walt Witty Waltzing ,Classical Music/Dance more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Adam Lovinus Classical Music 1 Comments
Dark Knight, Bright Weekend
Heath Ledger proved bigger in death than he was in life during the opening weekend of The Dark Knight, with three-day ticket sales breaking record at $155.3 million. It was especially tragic because, with the strength of Ledger's unforgettable pe.. more
Jul 21, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ruth Arnell Pitches Her Show
It’s a long standing tradition in Hollywood for press types to be invited to press junkets where actors and filmmakers take an endless series of individual interviews from countless members of the media who all individually ask them the same.. more
Jul 4, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Scarring Party
Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee