Scarring Party

This time on the Sexpress podcast: Dating a girl who still hangs out with her exes, and the red flags of an unstable potential mother in-law.Also: A very good Ray Romano impression. Do you have a question for Tyler and Liz? Submit it in the c.. more

Jul 10, 2015 7:06 PM , Sexpress

Photo Credit: Lacy Landre

For a while, The Scarring Party were one of the most active and visible bands in Milwaukee's music scene, which is a weird thing to think about when you consider just how wonderfully bizarre they were. The group's deranged, black-humored fusion of.. more

May 28, 2015 3:30 PM On Music

While all the players in Heavy Hand do time in other acts, it would be selling the band short to dismiss the Milwaukee-based band as a “side project.” In fact, the group’s debut LP, Northwoods Knives (out Aug. 26 on Latest Flame Records)... more

Jul 16, 2014 12:22 AM Local Music

There are some records that have distinct seasonal feels. Slint’s Spiderland is reminiscent of an ominous fall evening, while Hüsker Dü’s New Day Rising sounds like a red-hot summer day. Closer to home, Startled more

Dec 5, 2012 4:07 PM Local Music

British television continues to shine with bright moments for viewers of public television, and one of the brightest programs of recent years is “Inspector Lewis.” Most of Season 3 aired last month on MPTV and all five episodes are out on DVD. .. more

Oct 1, 2010 5:43 PM I Hate Hollywood

2010–11 Men’s Hockey Schedule   (Dates and times subject to change)DAY DATE OPPONENT All Times Central TV (Internet)ICE BREAKER TOURNAMENT (St. Louis)Friday Oct. 8 Boston University 8:30 p.m.Sunday Oct. 10 Notre Dame/Holy Cross 3 p.m... more

Sep 29, 2010 5:56 PM More Sports

With their old-fashioned aesthetic, based on a quick glance at their MySpace page or a press photo, it’s perilously easy to misread Milwaukee’s doom-and-gloom purveyors The Scarring Party as traditional early folk revivalists, a mistake tha... more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

The largest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals, German Fest this year features dancers, polka, costumes, games of sheepshead, mask-carving activities, a blacksmith and genealogist, and almost criminally adorable dachshund races, but more

Jul 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I try to resist describing bands too much based on their influences, but for the rural New York duo Phantogram, it’s hard not to, since they draw from so many and find such striking ways to incorporate them all into something new. Their debut full.. more

Jan 21, 2010 5:46 PM On Music

Gov. Jim Doyle has just declared a public health emergency in Wisconsin. This doesnt mean that the swine flu is rampant in our state, although five probable cases have shown up in Wisconsin. The governor's declaration allows the state Department .. more

Apr 30, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Thursday, March 19 Ben Folds w/ Jukebox the Ghost @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Withthe Ben Folds Five abortion bal,This Week in Milwaukee more

Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Somebody in the parks department has a great sense of humor. Why else would they book one of the city’s most morose bands to play in the brightly lit, flora-filled halls of the city’s horticultural conservatory? The Scarring Party, a Milwau... more

Mar 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I hate when this happens: A band improves by leaps and bounds between albums, with the implied promise of even better things to come—and then doesn't deliver. The latest offenders are Asobi Seksu, the beauty-seeking New York shoegaze band that thr.. more

Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Three more finds from the endless piles of $1 CDs at Half Price Books on 8514 W. Brown Deer Rd:The Soup Roses – Hotwired (1992)Early ’90s alt-rockers weren’t much interested in dancing, at least not in America. But things were different in the .. more

Feb 16, 2009 5:00 AM Around MKE

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

From the JSOnline.com Brewers Blog:...And here'san interesting little development. As I write this blog, right-handerYovani Gallardo is throwing a simulated game to a handful of Brewershitters. Gallardo has been out since May 1 with a torn AC.. more

Sep 3, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

  Bringing the feel of old Turner Hall back to life is Sofia Gubaidulina's Witty Walt Witty Waltzing ,Classical Music/Dance more

Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

Heath Ledger proved bigger in death than he was in life during the opening weekend of The Dark Knight, with three-day ticket sales breaking record at $155.3 million. It was especially tragic because, with the strength of Ledger's unforgettable pe.. more

Jul 21, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

It’s a long standing tradition in Hollywood for press types to be invited to press junkets where actors and filmmakers take an endless series of individual interviews from countless members of the media who all individually ask them the same.. more

Jul 4, 2008 4:00 AM Theater

One of the most enticing curiosities on the Milwaukee music scene, The Scarring Party play old timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz; classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Althoug... more

Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

