RSS

Schauer Arts Center

curtains_charlottesweb.jpg.jpe

Photo by Jean-Marie Guyaux

In junior high school I remember taking a literature course that asked the class to, among other things, compare and contrast Charlotte’s Web and A Day No Pigs Would Die . Years later, the two are more or less fused in my mind. It always amazes me.. more

Apr 13, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

 A box of 20 rounds of 165 grain deer hunting bullets can cost somewhere around $20 online. I don’t hunt so I don’t know if that’s a standard price, but it doesn’t seem like a terribly economy-friendly hobby to me. Of course, there are people wh.. more

Oct 29, 2011 7:41 PM Theater

Honestly, if you give a cat a cupcake, it’ll probably be pretty disinterested in it unless there’s catfood or catnip sprinkled on it . . . perhaps wet food could serve a frosting or it could be made to move around very, very fast . . . In spite .. more

Nov 17, 2010 9:57 AM Theater

blogimage11481.jpe

Coco is already the rebel girl in the opening scene of Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky as she cuts open her confining corset with scissors and then daringly smokes a cigarette. The year is 1913, and culture buffs will know what’s coming when ... more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

Ever since it was written in 1865, the Lewis Carrol novel  Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland has been hugely popular. Stage, film and even video game adaptations of the novel have met with huge success over the years as well. Most notably, film dir.. more

Jul 31, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Sunday’s standing-roomonly Organ,News Features more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage6069.jpe

Like a folkier Thurston Moore or Kurt Cobain, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has made point of using his notoriety to shine light on music he feels worthwhile, which is good news for Milwaukee’s Collections of Colonies of Bees, the group that per... more

Apr 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage4018.jpe

  Few bands seem to have more contempt for the structural formality of sheet music th Offend Maggie ,Music Feature more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES