chill on the hill de la buena.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County offers free live music in its parks most nights of the week during the summer, but for Bay View residents one outdoor music series looms above them all: Chill on The Hill, the neighborhood's weekly Tuesday night concert series at .. more

May 3, 2017 7:46 PM On Music

chill.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Bay View Neighborhood Association

The Bay View Neighborhood Association has released the lineup for its 12th season of Chill on the Hill, its popular summer music series in Humboldt Park, and it seems to mark a distinct shift from past years. Where previous schedules usually inclu.. more

May 5, 2016 12:00 AM On Music

ae.jpg.jpe

Though many artists will always prefer the climate-controlled convenience of the studio, a growing number of painters are taking their canvases outdoors. Credit the rising popularity of plein air painting in part to the old-fashioned allure... more

Sep 11, 2014 9:26 PM A&E Feature

music2.jpg.jpe

Irish Fest, Carlos Núñez, The Willis Clan, Red Hot Chili Pipers, Brian Boru, Joanne Hughes, Maurice Lennon, Dallahan, Gria, Gaelic Storm, Patrick Boyle, ethnic festivals, schedule, baseball, Celtic rock, folk, Scotland, Ireland more

Aug 14, 2014 2:03 AM Music Feature

butch vig.jpg.jpe

Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall, with showcases at multiple venues around.. more

Aug 5, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

pac season.jpg.jpe

TheWest Performing Arts Center inNew Berlin opens its summer season in the final weeks of the summer. The stage,which also serves the New Berlin West Middle and High School will be home to ano less than three productions this August.We’re All .. more

Jul 31, 2014 8:22 AM Theater

brady street festival.jpg.jpe

The 2014 Brady Street Festival is just around the corner, and this week the festival revealed the  lineups for its four stages. As always, there's a wealth of local music on the bill—including Kane Place Record Club, Midnight Reruns, Grace Weber, .. more

Jul 8, 2014 2:00 AM On Music 1 Comments

night market.jpg.jpe

As part of its ongoing campaign to put West Wisconsin Avenue to better use—to "activate" the area, in Millennial marketing parlance—NEWaukee will host a monthly night market in the empty Moiré Pavilion parking lot on Wisconsin Avenue between 4th a.. more

Jul 7, 2014 6:40 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

wehrfireside03.jpg.jpe

Jul 2, 2014 8:58 PM Around MKE

pal joey.jpg.jpe

PersonallyI’m going to miss one of the smallest stages in town. The Boulevard Theatre onSouth  Kinnickinnic Avenue was perilouslysmall. Audience members would pass through the set on their way to the tinyrestroom. Even at the back wall of the .. more

Jun 29, 2014 7:17 AM Theater

eyehategod.jpg.jpe

Eyehategod

Appleton, Wis. is kicking off the summertime music festival season with the sonic equivalent of a punch to the face. No Tomorrow Festival, taking place June 14 and 15 (with a pre-show occurring Fri,Music Feature more

Jun 12, 2014 1:31 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

east town market.jpg.jpe

www.facebook.com/EastTownMarket

Saturday mornings in Milwaukee offer a bounty of options forentertainment and events. This year, you’ll be able to combine your shoppingtrip, workout and meal with some free music thrown in. The East Town Market inCathedral Square Park is exp.. more

Jun 4, 2014 6:50 PM Around MKE

beer stein.jpg.jpe

Jun 2, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

bret_michaels.jpg.jpe

German Fest is trying something a little bit different this year. This July the festival will experiment with a separate, ticketed concert series at the BMO Harris Pavilion, similar to how Summerfest hosts separate ticketed concerts at the Marcus .. more

May 29, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

kne .jpg.jpe

May 28, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

reo speedwagon.jpg.jpe

Summerfest announced its final 2014 Marcus Amphitheater headliner this morning, OneRepublic, a pop band the fits right in on a schedule filled with relatively youthful draws. Other Amphitheater attractions this year include Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, .. more

May 14, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

After carefully considering what it will present as its2014/2015 season, Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee has announced areally interesting series of four plays.In September, the group opens its production of Chekov’s TheSeagull, which also a.. more

May 11, 2014 7:49 AM Theater

maritime.jpg.jpe

Summerfest's local music stage has changed either its name or its location nearly every year since it debuted in 2008 as the Cascio Interstate Groove Garage, so it's not too surprising that once again this year it's got a new title: the KNE (K-Nat.. more

May 7, 2014 10:00 AM On Music

chill on the hill de la buena.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee festival mainstays De La Buena, 5 Card Studs, Fresh Cut Collective and Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound are among the 2014 Chill on the Hill headliners. The Bay View Neighborhood association announced the schedule for the popular summer concert.. more

May 6, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

summerfest.jpg.jpe

Apr 28, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE 3 Comments

