Here's Bay View's 2017 Chill on the Hill Schedule
Milwaukee County offers free live music in its parks most nights of the week during the summer, but for Bay View residents one outdoor music series looms above them all: Chill on The Hill, the neighborhood's weekly Tuesday night concert series at .. more
May 3, 2017 7:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Here's Bay View's 2016 Chill On The Hill Schedule
The Bay View Neighborhood Association has released the lineup for its 12th season of Chill on the Hill, its popular summer music series in Humboldt Park, and it seems to mark a distinct shift from past years. Where previous schedules usually inclu.. more
May 5, 2016 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Plein Air Shorewood Returns for Year Two
Though many artists will always prefer the climate-controlled convenience of the studio, a growing number of painters are taking their canvases outdoors. Credit the rising popularity of plein air painting in part to the old-fashioned allure... more
Sep 11, 2014 9:26 PM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
The Sounds of Irish Fest
Aug 14, 2014 2:03 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Butch Vig to Keynote the 2014 Yellow Phone Music Conference
Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall, with showcases at multiple venues around.. more
Aug 5, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Summer Theatre In New Berlin
TheWest Performing Arts Center inNew Berlin opens its summer season in the final weeks of the summer. The stage,which also serves the New Berlin West Middle and High School will be home to ano less than three productions this August.We’re All .. more
Jul 31, 2014 8:22 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The 2014 Brady Street Festival Will Feature a Celebrated Workingman Reunion; Lots of Dairy-Based Entertainment
The 2014 Brady Street Festival is just around the corner, and this week the festival revealed the lineups for its four stages. As always, there's a wealth of local music on the bill—including Kane Place Record Club, Midnight Reruns, Grace Weber, .. more
Jul 8, 2014 2:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
NEWaukee is Hosting a Night Market in a Vacant Parking Lot
As part of its ongoing campaign to put West Wisconsin Avenue to better use—to "activate" the area, in Millennial marketing parlance—NEWaukee will host a monthly night market in the empty Moiré Pavilion parking lot on Wisconsin Avenue between 4th a.. more
Jul 7, 2014 6:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
Wehr Nature Center’s “Fireside Fridays" Programs Are Back this Summer
Jul 2, 2014 8:58 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
The Boulevard Theatre Relocates to the South Milwaukee PAC
PersonallyI’m going to miss one of the smallest stages in town. The Boulevard Theatre onSouth Kinnickinnic Avenue was perilouslysmall. Audience members would pass through the set on their way to the tinyrestroom. Even at the back wall of the .. more
Jun 29, 2014 7:17 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Appleton’s No Tomorrow Festival Gathers Metal and Hardcore Greats
Appleton, Wis. is kicking off the summertime music festival season with the sonic equivalent of a punch to the face. No Tomorrow Festival, taking place June 14 and 15 (with a pre-show occurring Fri,Music Feature more
Jun 12, 2014 1:31 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature 1 Comments
Saturdays Are For Health at the East Side Market
Saturday mornings in Milwaukee offer a bounty of options forentertainment and events. This year, you’ll be able to combine your shoppingtrip, workout and meal with some free music thrown in. The East Town Market inCathedral Square Park is exp.. more
Jun 4, 2014 6:50 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
Milwaukee County's Traveling Beer Garden Debuts this Week in Whitnall Park
Jun 2, 2014 12:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
German Fest Introduces its Jams on Tap Concert Series
German Fest is trying something a little bit different this year. This July the festival will experiment with a separate, ticketed concert series at the BMO Harris Pavilion, similar to how Summerfest hosts separate ticketed concerts at the Marcus .. more
May 29, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Here's the Full Lineup for Summerfest's KNE New Music Stage
May 28, 2014 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Summerfest Has Entered Its Post-Boomer Era
Summerfest announced its final 2014 Marcus Amphitheater headliner this morning, OneRepublic, a pop band the fits right in on a schedule filled with relatively youthful draws. Other Amphitheater attractions this year include Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, .. more
May 14, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee’s 2014/2015 Season
After carefully considering what it will present as its2014/2015 season, Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee has announced areally interesting series of four plays.In September, the group opens its production of Chekov’s TheSeagull, which also a.. more
May 11, 2014 7:49 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Summerfest's Local KNE (K-Nation Entertainment) New Music Stage Reveals 2014 Headliners
Summerfest's local music stage has changed either its name or its location nearly every year since it debuted in 2008 as the Cascio Interstate Groove Garage, so it's not too surprising that once again this year it's got a new title: the KNE (K-Nat.. more
May 7, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
De La Buena, 5 Card Studs and Fresh Cut Collective Among the 2014 Chill on the Hill Headliners
Milwaukee festival mainstays De La Buena, 5 Card Studs, Fresh Cut Collective and Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound are among the 2014 Chill on the Hill headliners. The Bay View Neighborhood association announced the schedule for the popular summer concert.. more
May 6, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music