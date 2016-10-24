Scheherazade
Love Trumps Hate in Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Scheherazade’
Kathryn Posin began her choreographic career in modern dance in the late 1960s as her generation battled war, sexism and racism. more
Oct 24, 2016 1:07 PM John Schneider Dance
‘Scheherazade’ and ‘Angels in the Architecture’
A visionary double billing of Scheherazade and Angels in the Architecture opens the new season—as well as starts something of a new era—for the Milwaukee Ballet this October. more
Oct 11, 2016 4:15 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Yesterday Was a Lie
A sci-fi noir grappling with nothing less than the nature of reality, Yesterday Was a Lie is a stylish film concerned with Jungian concept of consciousness and the collective unconscious; conundrums of time, choice and consequences; and the quantu.. more
May 8, 2010 1:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sensual Scheherazade
While watching a movie at the Oriental Theatre on Saturday evening my mind was adrift w Scheherazade ,Classical Music/Dance more
Jan 27, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music