Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
Breathtaking, graceful prose of ‘H is for Hawk’
In her memoir, H is for Hawk, poet Helen MacDonald recounts her tantalizing and emotional journey grieving her father’s unexpected death and training a murderous wild goshawk. She will appear at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center (along with... more
Apr 5, 2016 3:40 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Day of Nature Adventures Courtesy of Greater Milwaukee Foundation
Aug 7, 2015 2:23 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Subtle, Contemporary, Intimate
On Saturday Present Music explored yet another unprecedented venue in the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Bayside. A previous performance took place at a private East Side home, and the same program is planned for more
Feb 19, 2013 10:06 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
Fashion Plates: The 14th annual Alliance Francaise Fete du Cercle d’Or celebrated Paris Fashion Week in high style, honoring Anne Leplae, executive director of the Alliance Francaise de Milwaukee, with a prestigious... more
Sep 20, 2012 4:55 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Exodus to the Big Time
Ira B. Nadel isn’t entirely fond of the subject of his latest biography. Previously, Nadel explored the lives of such estimable cultural figures as Leonard Cohen, David Mamet and Ezra Pound. But in Leon Uris: Life of a Best Seller (University o.. more
Feb 23, 2011 2:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Blarney Stoned
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Yeah yeah, as last week I was not able to whip out a full-blown essay for having to run to the doctor’s so’s to have a swatch of moss removed from my right pectoral, spr more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake