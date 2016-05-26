Schlitz
New Beer Event Coming to Milwaukee Cemetery
Brunch with the Barons, a historical beer event, is comingto Milwaukee’s Forest Home Cemetery on Saturday, June 18.Forest Home Cemetery is the resting place for many ofMilwaukee’s beer barons. Brunch with the Barons brings their lives a.. more
May 26, 2016 5:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Brown Bottle is Back
The Brown Bottle restaurant, reopening Nov. 17, has a long history, and theoperators of Schlitz Park plan on honoring that longevity as best they can.During renovations, keeping the historical feel of the space was of utmostimportance, and the .. more
Nov 12, 2014 5:06 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Beer, Music and Community
The Uptowner opened in 1884 as a Schlitz bar, dedicated to pouring beer from the brewery that made Milwaukee famous. During Prohibition it was a drugstore; suspicions are that “medicinal” alcohol was dispensed. One of Milwaukee’s longes... more
Sep 17, 2014 12:44 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
The Preservation Hall Jazz Band @ Turner Hall Ballroom
So many seats and tables were set up the Turner Hall Ballroom floor Friday for the performance by The Preservation Hall Jazz Band that it prevented most attendees from doing what might have otherwi,Concert Reviews more
Sep 1, 2014 12:59 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
How Did Schlitz Beer Make Milwaukee Famous?
“Life wasn’t watered down back then—neither was the beer,” says Schlitz’s current advertising campaign. Schlitz beer has seen a resurgence in the last decade by introducing a new—but old—classic 1960s beer formula... more
Oct 19, 2012 4:23 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Fresh Food Manifesto
Addicted to convenience and consumption, Americans gorged themselves on the prepackaged, shrink-wrapped products of the supermarket for several generations without giving much thought to the increasingly strange process by which food is produced. .. more
Mar 23, 2012 11:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
MPTV: Bringing Arts, Education to Milwaukee
Oftentimes, non-cable television seems like a throwback to the era of records and rotary phones. But Milwaukee Public Television (MPTV) sidesteps the time warp by staying relevant with progressive and diverse programming.In the 1950s Congre... more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
Born of Barley and Hops
Itgoes without saying that Milwaukee has had a long, personal, at timestumultuous, relat Breweries of Wisconsin ,Milwaukee Color more
Sep 24, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE