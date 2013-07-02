Scholarships
Heroes of the Week: Bryon Riesch Paralysis Foundation Volunteers
In 1998, Bryon Riesch was in a devastating accident that resulted in paralysis from the waist down with limited use of his arms. Friends and family came together after more
Jul 2, 2013 10:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The High Cost and Low Benefits of School Vouchers
It was no surprise that Gov. Scott Walker yet again expanded the state’s voucher school program, under the guise of providing more choice for families. Walker proposes to implement vouchers in nine additional districts, as well more
Feb 27, 2013 4:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Ryan Bromances Mitt
It was inevitable that after Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan spent five days cozying up to Mitt Romney... more
Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Wisconsin’s Soy Secret
Maybe in its last life Wisconsin was a province in Asia.Our unassuming Midwestern state, which is famously known for its cheeseand beer, is a major producer of Asian staples like ginseng and soysauce.,Eat/Drink more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 3 Comments
Former Badger Marcus Landry makes Knicks roster
First things first, read this really good article about Marcus' struggle to make the final roster spot on the Knicks and how he was so intent on making it into the NBA he paid his own way to New York just to take part in practices.That article als.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports