Scholastic Storybook Treasures
Treasures for Kids
Oneof the pleasures for parents entertaining their kids with the ScholasticStorybook Treasures DVD series are the familiar voices from film and televisionnarrating the animated shorts. The latest Scholastic release, “Robot Zot: MyFi.. more
Nov 12, 2012 6:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Meryl Streep and the Mouse
<p> Many Hollywood stars love working off camera, whether as voices in animated films or as narrtors for the children\'s stories in the Scholastic Storybook Treasures DVD series. On the title movie from the newly released animated set \"Chrysant.. more
Mar 29, 2012 11:12 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jungle Book
The resonant voice of James Earl Jones recites the children's story “Why Mosquitoes Buzz in People's Ears,” the titular animated short on the new DVD from the Scholastic Storybook Treasures series. Verna Aardema's African-set tale concerns an owl .. more
Feb 6, 2012 1:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Laura Dern's Bedtime Story
The children\'s story “In the Small, Small Pond” may seem a million miles from David Lynch\'s Blue Velvet, but they share one thing: Laura Dern. Dern narrates the animated short with evident delight. Maybe it would have been a bedtime story .. more
Nov 17, 2011 1:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
For Young Artists (Eight and Under)
The Scholastic Storybook Treasures DVD series often features contributions of stars—names recognizable to the parents of the intended audience of four-eight year olds. The animated short stories on the new “Young Artists Collection Featuring Zin.. more
Jul 30, 2011 4:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee's Most Beloved Politician
Runners-up:Mayor Tom Barrett, Sen. Herb Kohl,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Best of Milwaukee 2009
Fighting Bob Fest Rallies Progressives on Sept. 12
Now in its eighth year, FightingBob Fest draws more than 10,000 progressives and activist Shepherd ,News Features more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Wizard of Oz with the Dark Side of the Moon (9/4)
Friday night Fish Fry has never seemed like such a good idea when youmix in a free outdoor movie! Even better are the great Point beerspecials! Catch the Fish Fry and a Flick on Friday, September 4 when theoutdoor movie is The Wizard of Oz ... more
Sep 4, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Armenian Fest
Milwaukee is renowned for itsethnic diversity; it’s an element of our city that is St. John theBaptist Armenian Apostolic Church Grounds/ 1825 W. Layton Ave./Greenfield/ S ,Milwaukee Color more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Train
Though its doubtful Train will ever top the commercial heights reached by their 2001 breakthrough single, “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me),” the rootsy California adult-contemporary rock band has carried on, releasing a pair of well-received fol... more
Jul 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee